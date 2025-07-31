St Killian’s GAC Whitecross launch Jim and Barry Malone Golf Classic

Launching the countdown to the inaugural Jim and Barry Malone Golf Classic on Saturday 23rd August 2025 at Ashfield Golf Course, Cullyhanna are l-r Ruby Murphy, St Killian’s GAC and Armagh Minors, Patrick and Rory Malone, Corlatt Construction Services Ltd, Kieran Shields, Chairman, St Killians GAC and Tullyherron Farm Feeds, Michael Malone, Walltech Drylining and Plastering, Shane Malone, Malcor Fitout Ltd, Brian McKeown, Treasurer, St Killian’s GAC. (Front) Logan, Ethan, Zola and Reilly Malone.

​Now that the Irish Open is over, St Killian’s GAC has started the official countdown to their main golfing event of the summer - the Jim and Barry Malone Golf Classic on Saturday August 23 at Ashfield Golf Course, Cullyhanna.

​St Killian’s is delighted to team up with the Malone family to host its first golf day since 2022, in memory of the much-loved Whitecross brothers and golfing enthusiasts.

The club proudly welcomed one of their Armagh County players Ruby Murphy to help launch the event. Ruby last year won Ulster and all-Ireland U16 medals and is currently on the Minor panel.

Chairman Kieran Shields explains: “The Malone brothers were lifelong supporters of St Killian’s GAC, with many roles in our club over the years. The golf day first started in 2013 in memory of Barry who tragically died in October 2012, running with great success biennially with a slight interruption due to COVID.

Kieran Shields, Chairman and Brian McKeown with Ruby Murphy.

“Sadly, Barry’s brother Jim passed away in March this year and is also greatly missed. Given their longstanding dedication to St Killian’s and wider Whitecross community, both the family and club thought that it was very fitting to bring back the golf day this year as the inaugural Jim and Barry Malone Golf Classic, in their memory.”

Kieran continued: “This is an exciting time for St Killian’s, with now 653 members and 18 active teams, thriving underage, girls and ladies structures and our men’s team newly promoted this year. We have recently secured a second field and look forward to developing ambitious plans to improve our facilities.

“We are absolutely delighted with the response since we announced our golf date. Huge thanks to all of those local businesses who have already shown such generous support and we look forward to offering a great day out for both golfers and non-golfers.”

Main event sponsors are Walltech Drylining and Plastering and Corlatt Construction Services Ltd.

Grandchildren Logan, Ethan, Zola and Reilly Malone at the launch.

Refreshments will be offered to golfers on the day and there will be a range of prizes up for grabs kindly supported by: Tullyherron Farm Feeds, Malcor Fitout Ltd, Inicio-Interiors and Fisher & Fisher.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for tee boxes and individual holes.

Prize-giving will take place in O’Hanlon’s Bar, Whitecross on Saturday evening with a debut performance by ‘Still Tuning.’

Anyone interested in sponsorship or booking a four ball should contact Mickey

Tel: 07516224073

Tee box £50

Hole £150

Team (4 ball scramble) £120

