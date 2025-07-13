Great week for Portadown ladies bowling team

Quiet week for the men but busy one for the Portadown Ladies team. The men played only one match this week, while the ladies were involved in a number of NIWBA competitions.

Portadown men were playing in the super six’s competition 2nd round against Castleton. This was the second time in a week that Portadown players had played against Castleton.

This time it was Castleton who took the honours. The Super Sixes Competition is played by three sets of two players from each team. Each players plays three bowls on each end. They play nine ends and the team leading gets 1 point. They then play another nine ends for a one-point win. If both teams have one point they share their match. If they gain both points, they then get a bonus point.

Castleton took two rinks with Portadown getting some points from the last rink. The game then finished with Castleton seven and a half points to Portadown one and a half points.

Portadown Fours team Shola, Sandra H, Dolores and Louise win at Markethill

It was the Ladies team who had a lot of games this week. First up was Zoe Minish, playing against Pauline Beattie from Markethill in the quarterfinals of the NIWBA singles in Ward Park on the Friday evening. This was closely fought contest between two good bowlers. In the end Pauline Beattie took the honours and progressed in the competition.

Following this match, the Ladies travelled to face a tough match against Ballyholme ladies in the McMaster Cup. Shola, Bernie, and Sandra played some great bowls with some very close ends. They worked hard as a team managed to win 17-13, but their colleagues Lynda, Zoe, and Beth fell short, in their game against a strong Ballyholme three losing 22-11. When the final points were added up Portadown lost with the overall result a defeat by 7 points.

Next up for the ladies was the NIWBA fours Competition. Portadown four of Sandra W, Lorraine, Zoe and Beth travelled to Lurgan to play against a Lurgan Four led by D Wheelan. The four Ladies won the game 24-8 to progress to the next round.

In the other game Portadown travelled to Markethill. In the match the Portadown Four held up their high competition standard to beat Markethill. Shola, Sandra H, Louise and Dolores won their match 18-12 against E Forster’s four from Markethill.

Portadown Fours team Sandra W, Lorraine, Zoe and Bethany win at Lurgan

The best news of the week was for Bethany Whittle who has been chosen as Captain of the NIWBA team for the 2025 Senior Association, which will take place at Ward Park on July 25th and 26th.

Also, in the squad from Portadown are Lynda Lyttle, Zoe Minish, Shola Gilpin, Bernie Hanratty, Sandra Whittle, Joanie Mullen

The Ladies and Men’s team Presidents on behalf of both clubs wish Bethany well in her captaincy and the other Ladies on their membership of the NIWBA Team Squad.