Great win on the road for Lurgan Senior bowlers

Whitehead 63 (2) Lurgan A 81(5)

Lurgan A travelled to a wet and windy Whitehead last Saturday hoping to secure their first league win. Performing well, the team finished with an overall score of 63 – 81 to Lurgan and with two rinks winning this gave Lurgan 5 points and their first victory of the season.

Lurgan settled into the game early on and managed to lead from start to finish. After a few difficult weeks, Nigel Hamilton’s four put on a magnificent display of bowling; winning 16 of the 21 ends and racking up 37 shots to their opponent’s 8.

Ivor Mitchell, Richard McClune, Harry Cosgrove and Alan Roberts, facing James Caldwell and his trio found it difficult to catch a tricky Rink 1 and lost 10 - 20.

Never giving James Burns’ four a look-in,Jeff McCullough, Teri Millar, Doreen Wheelan and Nigel Hamilton kept to the task to be the rink of the day winning 8 – 37.

Hunting for another league point, Neil Sloan, Peter Ruffold, Sam McCombes and John Gilliland, facing Colin Todd, were in the game up to the 15th end mark but fell away at the end to lose 24 - 14.

On Rink 4 Darren Lavery, who has settled in well to this season’s A Team, Eileen Robson, Alan Briggs and Ronan Cregan enjoyed a good afternoon’s bowling against Stephen Moran to win well by 11 – 20.

Hoping for another Division 1 win, Lurgan A are away to Dundonald next Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.