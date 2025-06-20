Greenisland Galacticos Do The Double
Scorpions had came through a tough match against Titans 5-3. Galacticos are a different animal this year and began with two break and dishes, a reverse dish. Scorpions tried to stem the tide getting two frames but at 4-2 up Galacticos' Ali Wilson eased them into the final with yet another break and dish.
In the other half of the draw The Trojans came through with a win over the pink Ladies. They met Greenisland Colts in the semis who had came through a nail biter of a deciding frame win over Bowlers and an epic win over the Knockout cup winner Railway Blues.
Colts were hitting a purple patch and soon reached the final.
In an all Greenisland Final in Greenisland Workingmens Club, the minnows of the Greenisland Colts were taking on their stablemates, The mighty Galacticos.
You would not have thought this was a mismatch as the Colts held their own the entire match a will rue some of their untaken chances. The experience and expert finishing from the Galacticos was enough to come through with a narrow victory 5-3.
Congratulations to Galacticos and thanks to Greenisland WWMC for hosting finals night.
On 27th June at 8pm we host our presentation night 'POOL TOGETHER'. Connecting with our friends and supporters will be the order of the evening. Everyone is welcome.