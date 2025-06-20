Greenisland Galacticos Do The Double

The players memorial shield is our last competition of the year. We make a point of playing this tournament for all of the players who once graced our league and are no longer with us. This year we sadly lost our devoted player and committee member Gordon McCormick who played from Whitehead Trojans. May he rest and the others in peace. Galacticos came through to finals night after disposing of Railway Blues to the semi finals and their old rivals, the reigning Players Memorial Champions, Times Bar Scorpions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scorpions had came through a tough match against Titans 5-3. Galacticos are a different animal this year and began with two break and dishes, a reverse dish. Scorpions tried to stem the tide getting two frames but at 4-2 up Galacticos' Ali Wilson eased them into the final with yet another break and dish.

In the other half of the draw The Trojans came through with a win over the pink Ladies. They met Greenisland Colts in the semis who had came through a nail biter of a deciding frame win over Bowlers and an epic win over the Knockout cup winner Railway Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colts were hitting a purple patch and soon reached the final.

Greenisland Colts Pool Team PMS Runners up

In an all Greenisland Final in Greenisland Workingmens Club, the minnows of the Greenisland Colts were taking on their stablemates, The mighty Galacticos.

You would not have thought this was a mismatch as the Colts held their own the entire match a will rue some of their untaken chances. The experience and expert finishing from the Galacticos was enough to come through with a narrow victory 5-3.

Congratulations to Galacticos and thanks to Greenisland WWMC for hosting finals night.

On 27th June at 8pm we host our presentation night 'POOL TOGETHER'. Connecting with our friends and supporters will be the order of the evening. Everyone is welcome.