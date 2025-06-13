Belfast Giants’ coaching legend Adam Keefe returns for his ninth campaign

Hot on the heels of his testimonial last weekend, the Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of Adam Keefe as head coach for the 2025/26 season.

One of the most respected figures in UK ice hockey, Keefe will enter his ninth campaign behind the bench as he continues to guide the Giants through a pivotal era of sustained success and growth.

An iconic figure in the history of the Belfast Giants, Adam Keefe has left an unparalleled legacy both on and off the ice.

Since arriving in Belfast as a player in 2011, Keefe quickly established himself as the heartbeat of the team, taking over the captaincy ahead of the 2012/13 season.

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe celebrates winning the Elite Ice Hockey League last season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

As a captain, Keefe led by example – renowned for his physical style, relentless work ethic, and fierce loyalty to the club and its supporters.

On transitioning to the role of head coach in 2017, Keefe brought the same passion and discipline to the bench, guiding the Giants to an era of continual success, unmatched in franchise history.

Under Keefe’s leadership, the Giants have captured five Challenge Cups, four Elite League championships, and one Elite League Playoff title, including the club’s historic domestic treble in the 2022/23 season.

Steve Thornton, sports director at The Odyssey Trust, said: “Adam’s return as Head Coach is not only a continuation of a successful tenure, but also a reaffirmation of the values that have made the Belfast Giants a model of excellence within the Elite League.

“Adam is more than a coach. He is a leader, a mentor, and an ambassador for our city and our sport.

“His understanding and appreciation of the Giants’ identity, combined with a relentless pursuit of competitive excellence, makes him the ideal individual to guide the organisation into the future.

“We are delighted to have Adam back at the helm as we prepare for another exciting season of Giants hockey.”

Keefe’s enduring legacy was celebrated earlier this month when the club and its fans honoured his extraordinary 14-year contribution with a testimonial game at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The evening also saw the retirement of Keefe’s legendary number 47 jersey, which was raised to the rafters in a pre-game ceremony; forever enshrining his place among Giants greats and underlining the profound respect he has earned within the organisation and across the wider Belfast community.

Commenting on re-signing as head coach for the 2025/26 season, Adam Keefe said: “To lead the club for another season is a tremendous honour. The Belfast Giants have been an integral part of my life for over a decade, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together – not just in terms of silverware, but in the culture and identity we’ve built here in Belfast.

“We have the best fans in the Elite League, state-of-the-art facilities, and a vision to continue competing at the highest level, both domestically and in Europe.

“As always, our goals remain ambitious; to win as many trophies as possible, to progress within the Champions Hockey League, and to continue representing Belfast with pride, professionalism, and passion.”

2025/26 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now, with the full schedule of Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Champions Hockey League fixtures expected soon.

No doubt this is the start of news of signings as Keefe and colleagues go about building the squad for the 2025/26 season.