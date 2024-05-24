Belfast Giants: Defenceman Josh Roach rejoins Giants for 2024/25 season
From Saskatoon in Canada, Roach first joined the Giants ahead of the 2018/19 season, before going on to play with the Black Wings Linz in the Austrian ICE Hockey League and Kenaston Blizzards in the Saskatchewan Valley Hockey League.
Roach then returned to Belfast midway through the 2022/23 season, contributing as a solid defenceman in the historic treble-winning campaign, registering two goals and 16 assists in 25 Elite Ice Hockey League appearances.
Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re happy to have Roachy back in Teal. He’s a leader on the team and knows what it takes to win.
“He adds value on both sides of the puck, offensively and defensively, and isn’t afraid to get stuck in.”
Keefe added: “He battled back from an ACL injury last season and was a welcome addition when he got back to full strength. I’m excited to see what he can do with a full summer’s training and a full season with us.”
After recovering from an injury, Roach returned to action in January 2024, notching an impressive 30 total points in 33 games in all competitions, helping the Giants to make the Playoff Finals Weekend at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.
Commenting on a return to the Belfast Giants, Josh Roach said: “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Belfast Giants for another season. Belfast has become a second home for me, and I have nothing but love for the organisation, the city, and of course, our awesome fans. I feel like we have a little bit of unfinished business from last year, and I am looking forward to the challenge of a new season.”
Roach’s signing is in addition to earlier this week when the Giants confirmed the return of Texan defenceman Jeff Baum.
