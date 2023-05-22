It has been confirmed that ex-Belfast Giants coach Jeff Mason is to return to the team as associate coach ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Last season he spent the year as the coach of the Dundee Stars.

Having notched over 400 games for the Giants as a player between 2010 and 2018, Mason is no stranger to life behind the bench having been Giants assistant coach between 2019 and 2022, before joining fellow Elite Ice Hockey League side Dundee Stars as head coach for the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Thornton, head of hockey operations at the Stena Line Belfast Giants, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Jeff has rejoined the Giants coaching team for the 2023/24 season. Jeff’s experience, knowledge, passion, and determination make him an invaluable addition, and I know that the Giants supporters will make him feel right at home.”

Jeff Mason, centre of photo, returns to the Belfast Giants coaching lineup. Picture: Presseye

Mason, who was named in the EIHL All-Star Team of the Year and EIHL Defenceman of the Year in the 2011/12 season, also played a significant role off the ice, spearheading several of the Giants’ community-centred projects – something that his return to Belfast will see him undertake once again.

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Jeff Mason said: “When the opportunity arose to rejoin the Giants, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I have many happy memories of my time in Belfast – both as a player and assistant coach, and I’m excited to work alongside Adam, Rob, and George to build upon what was a remarkable 2022/23 season for the club.”

Mason added: “The Giants have always played a pivotal role in supporting local communities, true to the club’s mantra that, ‘in the land of the Giants, everyone is equal’. I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to, once again, be a part of this invaluable work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement