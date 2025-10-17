The Odyssey Trust has confirmed its 2026 charity partners

The Odyssey Trust has announced that Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Little Heroes have been selected as its two 2026 charity partners, marking the next phase of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting local charities that make a positive and lasting difference to communities across Northern Ireland.

Comprised of The SSE Arena, Belfast Giants, W5 Science and Discovery Centre, and W5 LIFE, The Odyssey Trust is the charity that was established to oversee the investment in and management of Northern Ireland’s Millennium project. Guided by its charitable objectives of improving social welfare and life opportunities for the people of Northern Ireland, The Odyssey Trust will work closely with Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Little Heroes to raise essential funds and awareness through a series of sitewide initiatives and community-focused activities.

Laura Small, relationship and business development manager at The Odyssey Trust, said: “Supporting our local communities is central to The Odyssey Trust’s charitable aims, and we are proud to partner with two organisations that deliver such vital and inspiring work.

“Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Little Heroes are making a real and measurable difference to countless people’s lives, and we are delighted to be supporting them throughout the coming year.”

Colleen Milligan, business development and project manager, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, Adam Keefe, head coach, Belfast Giants, and Aoife Hunter, head of marketing and communications, Little Heroes

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland delivers the region’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), providing critical pre-hospital care to seriously ill or injured patients anywhere in Northern Ireland, 365 days a year. Since launching in July 2017, the service has been tasked over 5,000 times, responding on average to two incidents every day.

As a registered charity, Air Ambulance Northern Ireland relies entirely on public donations and fundraising to raise £3 million annually to sustain its operations. hanks to its strategic base location, the helicopter can reach any part of Northern Ireland within 25 minutes, ensuring a rapid response when every second counts.

The service’s highly skilled team provides life-saving medical care at the scene, giving patients the best possible chance of survival in the most critical situations.

Colleen Milligan, business development and project manager at Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, commented: “We are honoured to be chosen as one of The Odyssey Trust’s charities this year and grateful to have their support.

“Every day, Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides essential critical care to those in need, whatever the cause, treating people of all ages and backgrounds across Northern Ireland.

“The fundraising from this partnership can make a real difference in helping to sustain our valuable service, and we’d like to sincerely thank those who nominated us and look forward to a fun and impactful partnership that will not only help to raise essential funds, but also engage our patients and their families, volunteers, and regular donors.”

Little Heroes is the dedicated charity supporting the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, working to enhance the care, comfort, and experience of young patients and their families. Formerly known as ‘Helping Hand’, the charity has been supporting the hospital since 1997, raising significant funds to provide life-saving medical equipment, improve hospital facilities, and support the wellbeing of the paediatric team, young patients, and their families.

Through generous community support, Little Heroes funds vital projects at the Children’s Hospital – including the purchase of cutting-edge medical equipment to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and care of sick children; the transformation hospital spaces to create a more child-friendly environment; the development of facilities; and a range of wellbeing initiatives for the paediatric team, parents, siblings, and for those who love and care for sick children.

Mary McCall, chief executive officer of Little Heroes, added: “We are absolutely delighted and so appreciative to be a named charity partner of The Odyssey Trust for 2026. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Little Heroes, the charity for The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. The support from The Odyssey Trust and its community will have a direct impact on how we care for sick children, their families, and the paediatric team at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children.

“Choosing to support Little Heroes and the children’s hospital is a powerful statement about how united and supportive our local community really is, and will help us bring brighter, healthier days to countless children and their families across Northern Ireland. We look forward to a fantastic year working alongside The Odyssey Trust and its team.”

The announcement continues The Odyssey Trust’s long-standing tradition of supporting charitable organisations through collaborative partnerships, employee-driven initiatives, and fundraising events hosted across its venues.

Previous initiatives, including raising more than £129,000 for Northern Ireland Hospice through the Hospice Hockey charity ice hockey game, have generated significant financial support and public awareness for a wide range of causes, reinforcing The Odyssey Trust’s position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading socially responsible organisations.