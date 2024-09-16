Jack A Moffett and Jack Kidd on Irish Under-25 duty at the weekend
Jack Kidd led on the rink skipped by his clubmate Jack A Moffett and they won one and lost one of their first two games, defeating Scotland 28-22 before a 16-21 loss to England. With Ireland having lost both of their games overall, Jack K was then moved to the rink skipped by J Rankin (Limavady) who had lost their first two games and they beat their Welsh counterparts on Sunday morning 23-20. Remarkably on the first end this rink scored a maximum eight shots.
Unfortunately Jack A suffered a narrow three-shot defeat 15-18 to Wales and overall another defeat for the Irish team. However both bowlers had a good series with Jack K being the only player on teh team to win 2 of his 3 games. Both can be very proud of their efforts.
