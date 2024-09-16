Jack A Moffett and Jack Kidd on Irish Under-25 duty at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last weekend, Dunbarton bowlers Jack A Moffett and Jack Kidd were both in action for the Ireland Under 25 team when they faced the other three Home Nations in Belmont for the Junior International British Isles Championships.

Jack Kidd led on the rink skipped by his clubmate Jack A Moffett and they won one and lost one of their first two games, defeating Scotland 28-22 before a 16-21 loss to England. With Ireland having lost both of their games overall, Jack K was then moved to the rink skipped by J Rankin (Limavady) who had lost their first two games and they beat their Welsh counterparts on Sunday morning 23-20. Remarkably on the first end this rink scored a maximum eight shots.

Unfortunately Jack A suffered a narrow three-shot defeat 15-18 to Wales and overall another defeat for the Irish team. However both bowlers had a good series with Jack K being the only player on teh team to win 2 of his 3 games. Both can be very proud of their efforts.