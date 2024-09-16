Jack A Moffett and Jack Kidd on Irish Under-25 duty at the weekend

By DJ Wilson
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Last weekend, Dunbarton bowlers Jack A Moffett and Jack Kidd were both in action for the Ireland Under 25 team when they faced the other three Home Nations in Belmont for the Junior International British Isles Championships.

Jack Kidd led on the rink skipped by his clubmate Jack A Moffett and they won one and lost one of their first two games, defeating Scotland 28-22 before a 16-21 loss to England. With Ireland having lost both of their games overall, Jack K was then moved to the rink skipped by J Rankin (Limavady) who had lost their first two games and they beat their Welsh counterparts on Sunday morning 23-20. Remarkably on the first end this rink scored a maximum eight shots.

Unfortunately Jack A suffered a narrow three-shot defeat 15-18 to Wales and overall another defeat for the Irish team. However both bowlers had a good series with Jack K being the only player on teh team to win 2 of his 3 games. Both can be very proud of their efforts.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice