Larne Athletic Club's 10-mile race returns for 2025

Pictured from Larne Athletic Club are William Thompson and Sean McAllister, alongside Elaine McAlister from Kilwaughter Minerals.

Larne Athletic Club has announced the return of its highly-anticipated 10-mile race, proudly sponsored by Kilwaughter Minerals, which will take place on Saturday, April 12.

Open to runners of all abilities, the Larne 10-mile race offers participants the chance to take on a challenge whilst enjoying a stunning coastal route, and has firmly established itself as a signature event on the local running calendar, attracting participants from across the region.

Building on the tremendous success of last year’s race, which welcomed over 700 enthusiastic runners, the 2025 event promises an even greater celebration of community spirit, determination, and athleticism.

Edward McGinley won the men’s race last year, with Chris Madden finishing second and Jordan Heron in third, with the women’s category won by Claire McGuigan ahead of Elisoa Crawford and Louise Smith.

Caroline Rowley, Business Development Director at Kilwaughter Minerals, commented:

“Kilwaughter Minerals is really delighted to once again sponsor the Larne 10 Mile Race and continue our ongoing partnership with Larne Athletic Club.

“This event embodies the strength and vitality of our community, bringing people together for what is always a fun-filled occasion which also promotes positive health and well-being locally.

“We are very much looking forward to this year’s event and to welcoming participants and supporters to Larne.”

The Larne 10 Mile Race is renowned for its scenic route, which showcases one of Northern Ireland’s most stunning coastal stretches, featuring sweeping views of the Irish Sea and charming rural landscapes.

William Thompson, Chairman of Larne Athletic Club, added: “We are delighted to once again partner with Kilwaughter Minerals for this much-loved annual event.

“Each year, our 10 Mile Race grows in scale and impact, and the invaluable support we receive from local businesses such as Kilwaughter Minerals enables us to enhance the experience for participants and celebrate Larne’s incredible community spirit.

“As always, we are expecting a high demand for places, so we recommend runners register early to avoid disappointment!”

Registrations will close on 30th March 2025, or sooner if all spaces are filled. Name changes will be accepted until 27th March 2025.

For more details and to register, visit https://larneathleticclub.com/10-mile-coast-road-run/