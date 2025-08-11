League and Cup wins for Bowlers

Eric helps his rink to a win

The winning week started with the women bowlers and was carried on by the men. The women started the streak off, playing in semi-finals of the NI Women’s Bowling Association Fours and Triples Competitions as well as their Senior League. The men’s team carried it on in the NI Veterans Knockout Cup and their own league match.

In the women’s triples the team of Louise, Lorraine, and Sandra narrowly beat the other Portadown triple in the semi final and now wait for the third Portadown triple . The third triple is led by Berny Hanratty who play their semi-final against Lurgan.

In the fours semi-final Sandra, Lorraine, Zoe, and Beth were successful at clinching their place in the final by defeating A. McKiver’s four from Dungannon with a score of 19-7.

In the Senior Fours competition Berny Hanratty’s four now play A. Pollin’s Four from Markethill in the final. A great week for the women’s bowlers who are in 3 of the five NI Bowling’s finals.

Berny leads Fours to the Final

Next the Ladies travelled to Banbridge in the League looking to gain maximum points in their push for the league title this year. In a game that proved more close than expected, the Portadown team were close to reaching their goal s as they secured 5 and half of the maximum six points. Another great win for the women bowlers.

The Portadown Men’s Veterans team played their rearranged first round Knockout Cup game against Esplanade from Kilkeel. Esplanade had won the Veteran’s League the previous week and were favourites to win the tie. But Portadown picked a strong team, with rinks led by Billy Martin and Eric McCartney. Both skips led their teams into the match with high spirits. For a win.

The game was going all Portadown’s way in the early stages with the two rinks ahead of the league champions, and so it stayed throughout. Esplanade did not show the form that won them the league and it Portadown on the day who were the superior team winning both rinks well. They now travel to Banbridge to play Banbridge Black next week in the quarter final.

The men travelled to Donaghadee in their league game for what was to be a tough game on a rink they knew was difficult. The early play saw Portadown in the lead on 3 of the four rinks. As the game progressed Portadown took the lead on all four rinks and were looking well on the way to the maximum seven points on offer. However a fight back by Donaghadee saw them pull back on 2 rinks and in a dramatic finish Donaghdee won 2 rinks and Portadown 2 rinks. It was Billy Martin and Davy Moore two rinks that took the points for Portadown. On the overall score total Portadown was highest and so took 3 bonus points giving them five of the seven league points on offer.

Billy skips his Rink to a win in the cup match

Games next week are Portadown Men’s Veterans playing Banbridge Black and Senior team playing a derby against Lurgan ‘B’.

The Women’s teams have a busy week with a Senior Fours Final against Markethill, a Four Final against Markethill and a Triples Semi-Final, which it is hoped end in an all Portadown Triples Final in the future.

All at the club wish all the teams continued success this week and a possible trophy or trophies winning season.