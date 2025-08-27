Lisburn Rangers youth team agrees new two-year shirt sponsorship

Lisburn Rangers 2013 Youth football team has secured exclusive away kit shirt sponsorship through a new two-year deal with digital content production company Eightyfive90.

The deal comes at a pivotal moment for the young squad, who will be playing their first season of 11-a-side football. Thanks to the sponsorship, every player will receive a brand-new away kit at no cost to their families for the next two seasons — a boost that ensures all players can represent the team with pride without financial barriers.

Speaking about the partnership, Andrew Kelly, Owner of Eightyfive90, said:

"Over the past five years, we have supported a number of young people across sectors such as art & the creative industries, business entrepreneurship and sport. It was an easy decision to lend our support to a club that plays a pivotal role in the local community. We were really impressed by the future redevelopment plans for the ground and the benefits that will bring to the area.

Pictured are Eightyfive90 owner Andrew Kelly and Youth Coach Ellie Tennyson.

"Providing the kits for two full seasons means the boys can focus on enjoying their football and further develop their skills."

Ellie Tennyson, Lisburn Rangers 2013 Youth Coach added: "Moving to 11-a-side is a big step for the boys, and the support from Eightyfive90 means a lot. Not only does the kit look fantastic, but knowing it's been fully covered for two years takes pressure off parents and lets everyone focus on the football.

"We have a challenging season ahead but we're all looking forward to testing ourselves against other teams from around the country."

Eightyfive90, has worked with over 300 clients across the world, including: Irish Rugby, Miss Universe and ITV.