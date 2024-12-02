Lurgan Lady becomes Irish Women’s Bowling Association president

Lurgan Bowler Angela Thompson, a veteran in the bowling world, has been elected as 2025 President of the Irish Women's Bowling Association.

Brownlow House Lurgan was the venue of their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, November 23 when bowlers throughout Ireland came together and installed their new President.

Angela joined Lurgan Ladies Bowling in 1982, some 42 years ago and fell in love with the sport from the outset. She has always been a keen bowler and as the Ladies’ league matches are played on a Thursday,

Angela who had been a nurse in Craigavon Area Hospital would come home from a night on the wards, catch a couple of hours sleep, and with the support of her family would head out to enjoy a league game with fellow bowlers throughout Northern Ireland.

Lurgan bowler Angela Thompson proudly wearing her chain of office as IWBA President 2025

She also trained to become a coach in the sport and has helped many bowlers reach their potential.

During her 42 years Angela has held many positions of responsibility which included being President of the Lurgan Ladies Bowling twice and then became the first lady President of Lurgan Bowling Club. She has also been President of Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association (NIWBA) twice.

During her year in office as President, Angela will start with the unfurling of the Irish Women’s Bowling Assoc (IWBA) flag which will take place at Lurgan Bowling Club in April 2025 at Lurgan Park.

Also in the Park In August, Angela will host the Irish Championships which will see competitors coming from the length and breadth of the island of Ireland. This will be held over three days with approximately 100 talented bowlers competing to represent their country in the UK Championships.

The Lurgan Bowling Club members would like to take the opportunity to wish Angela all the very best for her year in this prestigious office which has also brought honour to the club.