Lurgan Seniors climb up the table on their home Green

Lurgan A 96 (6.5) Dundonald 60 (0.5)

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lurgan’s A Team took a further huge step on their way to confirm their place in the next season’s 8-team 1st Division set up when they scored a massive victory over mid-table placed Dundonald with a massive 36-shot win that projected the Lurgan side into 7th place.

Winning on three rinks and tying on the fourth give them 6.5 points with Harry Cosgrove’s rink performing best with a 29-11 win that included a hot shot; all 8 shots on the 14th end that sealed the victory for the Lurgan Four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Gilliland’s rink achieved another brilliant 24-14 win which was well matched by Ronan Cregan and his partners who ran out worthy 22-14 winners; while Nigel Hamilton skipped his rink to a fought hard 21-21 tie.

Wilfie McCullough sending his bowl to the jack during Lurgan A's winning home match against Dundonald last weekend

The Lurgan side are hoping to build on this superb victory to come up with another win at home to third placed Sydenham to seal their 7th placed position.

Unfortunately the B Team travelled the short distance to play in a derby match against neighbours, Portadown, hoping to repeat the win they had over them on the first day of the season.

However it wasn’t to be when facing a clearly improved Portadown side they gained only a solitary point on Mike Parr’s rink who played hard to win 22-10 while suffering an overall 90-47 loss.

On Saturday afternoon the B Team visit Rathfriland where they hope to have the upper hand in what they expect as always to be a tough encounter.