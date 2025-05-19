Lurgan Veterans’ teams battle it out in challenging derby match

Lurgan Blue 34 Lurgan Red 26

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With both Lurgan teams playing in NIVBL Zone B Section 4 this season the way was open for a rerun of the ever-popular derby match between Lurgan Blue and Lurgan Red.

What an exciting match it turned out to be with excellent bowling by both sides to the spectators’ delight and Lurgan Blue emerging as winners by 8 shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was tight tussle on Rink 1 with Stewart Martin’s Red rink challenging Alan Roberts’ Blue all the way with the score being 13-13 after 14 ends. The Blues went 3 shots ahead on the 16th end and while the Reds took single shots on the 16th and 17th ends it just wasn’t enough to stop the Blues winning the rink by 17-15.

User (UGC) Submitted

Stanley Watson’s Red rink was up for the challenge against Ronan Cregan’s Blue and were matching them at 6-6 after 8 ends. Cregan’s rink won mostly single shots over the next five to lead 12-6 in very tight ends due to excellent bowling by the Reds front end.

The Blues finished well taking 5 shots off the last 3 ends to win their game by 17-11 while assisting the adjacent four to 34-26 win - a superb entertaining match from start to finish.

This Friday sees the start of the NIVBL Cup matches with Lurgan Red away to Lisnagarvey 2 on Friday in the 1st Round of the Stevenson Cup and Lurgan Blue having a bye in the Thornton Cup.

Next Monday Lurgan Blue is away to friendly rivals Portadown at 1.30 p.m; while Lurgan Red has a bye.