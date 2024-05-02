Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Antrim man, who lost to John Higgins in the second round of the World Snooker Championships on Monday, April 29, will be number one after Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan both lost their matches in Sheffield on Wednesday, May 1. Allen will be number one officially following the conclusion of the World Championships on Monday, May 6.

Branding his climb to the top of the rankings as his “reward” following success over recent seasons, Mark explained: “One of my lifetime goals achieved. Not quite the way I’d hoped to get there, but I’ll take it. Six wins, a runner-up and countless semis in the last two seasons and this is my reward. Need to continue the consistency to try and stay there now.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper with Mark Allen at Theatre at The Mill. (Pic: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Congratulating Allen, who is the first player from Northern Ireland to top the rankings, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Congratulations to Mark Allen who has been confirmed as the new World number one, despite his incredibly unlucky defeat by John Higgins at the World Championships - a remarkable achievement for the Antrim man!”

Posting on X, South Antrim DUP MLA Pam Cameron stated: “A fabulous and well deserved achievement for Antrim’s Mark Allen on becoming the Number One ranked snooker player in the world. Congratulations Mark! Wishing you many more years of success.”