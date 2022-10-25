Qualifying took place on Friday in damp and cool conditions. Alexander had the fastest lap over 12 minutes of practice which ensured he started from Pole position for his two race weekend.

It was the first time The Sunflower Trophy Races had run since 2019 and the Hillsborough and District Motorcycle Club did a fantastic job hosting the event alongside Bishopscourt Racing Circuits management.

Alexander's race was the first race of the day on Saturday. With mixed conditions, Alexander brought the bike home in second place behind newcomer Jack Burrows which earned him enough points to secure the title of USBK 2022 Moto 3 champion. Alexander managed to compete at all but one round of the Championship, missing it due to his commitment to competing at the Honda British Talent Cup as part of the Bennetts British Superbike series.

Alexander in action. Pic by David Doherty Photography

The pressure was then off for Race 2 and he could celebrate his achievement with many of his sponsors and supporters who were in attendance on Saturday. A special thanks to each and everyone of them who encouraged and supported Alexander throughout the 2022 season.

Race 2 was the final race of The Sunflower Trophy proceedings and again Alexander crossed the chequered flag in second place, behind fellow British Talent Cup rider Peter Willis. A super day's racing and a positive end to the 2022 race season for Alexander and his team.

Alexander with his mechanic Aaron Kelly- Photo Credit Roy Adams

Team Rowan- Emma, Aaron, Chris and 2022 USBK Moto 3 Champion Alexander- Photo Credit Roy Adams