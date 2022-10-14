The event has remained a prominent fixture in the Northern Irish Trials Bike calendar since it began in 1999. This year was to prove no different with an 80 strong turn out of competitors.

The event is held in memory of Marcus Blain who was a lifetime member, friend and contributor to The Temple Club and the sport of Motorcycle Racing.

An allowance of 5 hours 30 mins at one mark per minute over four laps comprising 10 sections was the task at hand.

Josh Hanlon. Photo by Cromlin Images.

Stuart McClurg took first place in the Elite+ category ensuring his name in the coveted Marcus Blain trophy winners hall of fame. Josh Hanlon was close, but not close enough to catching him, while Jake Hanlon scooped first place in the expert class and the semi-expert class saw Sam McCallion take first place by one point over Philip Hanlon

Desmond Leckey took first place overall in the Clubman Class with Kyle Turner taking first in the Classic division. Michael Adams and Thomas Crothers were winners in The Sportsman classes with Youth A class won by Shane Abraham, Youth B by Mason Crawford and C Class by Ollie Reid, with Ella Stevenson owning the Youth D Track.

Advertisement

John Heenan, was the main course bullworker on the day with Craig Allen building the youth course, they were assisted by Eddie Henderson and David Gault.

Stuart McClurg. Photo by Cromlin Images.

The Marcus Blain Trial proved to be another great success for the Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club and those who took part, an array of talent from across the province showed up and showed us all the level of expertise to be found at Northern Irish Trials Bike meetings.

The Temple Motorcycle Club wishes to extend their gratitude to the landowner Desmond Herron and family, as well as Observers Jimmy Dickey, Harry and Walter Price, David McKnight, Eddie Henderson, David Gault, Dougie Reid, Alaister Bann, Billy Rodgers, Stephen Cromie and Mark Scott. Thanks also went to the riders, spectators, supporters and volunteers.

Jake Hanlon. Photo By Cromlin Images

Advertisement

Mason Crawford. Photo by Cromlin Images.

Sam McCallion. Photo By Cromlin Images.