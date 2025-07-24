Motorcycling road racing fans around the world are in for a real treat this weekend (Saturday July 26) as the Armoy Road Races will be streamed live for the first time by BBC Sport NI.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the action will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer for UK audiences and available internationally on the BBC Sport NI website.

Produced by Greenlight Television, this pilot programme marks a significant milestone for the Armoy Road Racing Motorcycle Club (AMRRC) as they aim to expand their international reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, renowned for its thrilling atmosphere, attracts fans and riders worldwide, offering them a chance to witness the excitement of Saturday’s racing from their homes.

Saturday’s racing at the Armoy Road Races is set to be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer for UK audiences and available internationally on the BBC Sport NI website. Last year’s Man of the Meeting, Jamie Coward is pictured battling it out on the Armoy circuit with Mike Browne. CREDIT ROD NEILL

Gareth McAuley, Chairman of AMRRC said: “This will give road racing fans access to one of the most popular events in the calendar. This is a fantastic development for the Armoy Road Races and something that the Club is very proud of.

“Our supporters are extremely passionate, travelling from all over Ireland, the United Kingdom and beyond to enjoy watching some of the sport’s best riders tackle the three-mile circuit, and now, thanks to BBC Sport NI’s live coverage, those from around the world that can’t make the event in person will be able to watch and enjoy the thrill of road racing.

“We’re gearing up for a busy two days and we’re grateful to Greenlight Television and BBC Sport NI for bringing it to fruition as a pilot this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Man of the Meeting at Armoy Road Races, Jamie Coward is pictured receiving his trophy from AMRRC Assistant Chairman / Director, Stanley Stewart. Also included in the photo from left, is Phillip Crowe, Davey Todd and Dominic Herbertson. Saturday’s racing at the Armoy Road Races is set to be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer for UK audiences and available internationally on the BBC Sport NI website. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

With a host of riders vying for victory, including 2024’s Man of the Meeting Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Michael Sweeney, Connor Cummins, Paul Jordan, Phil Crowe and Mike Browne, this year’s event promises to showcase road racing at its best.

“Road racing has such a huge legacy here and without doubt it’s one of Northern Ireland’s most loved sports and we have an immense amount of talent locally,” said BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson.

“We’re delighted to be working with Greenlight Television to bring live coverage of Saturday’s Armoy Road Races to households in Northern Ireland and around the world this year. It’s sure to be exhilarating viewing.”