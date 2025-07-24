Armoy Road Races to be streamed live on BBC Sport NI
All the action will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer for UK audiences and available internationally on the BBC Sport NI website.
Produced by Greenlight Television, this pilot programme marks a significant milestone for the Armoy Road Racing Motorcycle Club (AMRRC) as they aim to expand their international reach.
The event, renowned for its thrilling atmosphere, attracts fans and riders worldwide, offering them a chance to witness the excitement of Saturday’s racing from their homes.
Gareth McAuley, Chairman of AMRRC said: “This will give road racing fans access to one of the most popular events in the calendar. This is a fantastic development for the Armoy Road Races and something that the Club is very proud of.
“Our supporters are extremely passionate, travelling from all over Ireland, the United Kingdom and beyond to enjoy watching some of the sport’s best riders tackle the three-mile circuit, and now, thanks to BBC Sport NI’s live coverage, those from around the world that can’t make the event in person will be able to watch and enjoy the thrill of road racing.
“We’re gearing up for a busy two days and we’re grateful to Greenlight Television and BBC Sport NI for bringing it to fruition as a pilot this year.”
With a host of riders vying for victory, including 2024’s Man of the Meeting Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson, Michael Sweeney, Connor Cummins, Paul Jordan, Phil Crowe and Mike Browne, this year’s event promises to showcase road racing at its best.
“Road racing has such a huge legacy here and without doubt it’s one of Northern Ireland’s most loved sports and we have an immense amount of talent locally,” said BBC Sport NI’s Stephen Watson.
“We’re delighted to be working with Greenlight Television to bring live coverage of Saturday’s Armoy Road Races to households in Northern Ireland and around the world this year. It’s sure to be exhilarating viewing.”
