Disappointment has been expressed following news that the 2024 Tandragee 100 motorcycling road racing event has been cancelled.

Officials of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd spoke of their “deep regret” as they confirmed that the popular Around a Pound event will not take place.

Clerk of the course and club secretary Anne Forsythe said: “We have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out in time to meet extended deadlines: (a) to confirm our intent to commit with MCUI UC (and relevant other clubs) to a sizeable non-refundable insurance premium quotation; and (b) to confirm with 2&4W Motorsport Ltd definite use of a Road Closing Order (which will provide enough time to allow another motorsport club to make application for use of same in 2024).

"We wish every success for all other motorsport clubs in 2024.

The start of the Supersport 600 race at the Tandragee 100 in 2022. The 60th anniversary Around A Pound Tandragee 100 was hit by prolonged rain with the organisers eventually abandoning the event after three races.

"As a club, after many months of lobbying and negotiations, we are very disappointed, however we are committed to do everything we can to ensure some level of resurfacing takes place at some stage in 2024 to enable us to bring this awe inspiring event back in 2025.

"We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.”

TUV Cusher Councillor Keith Ratcliffe said that having been involved in efforts to save the 2024 Tandragee 100, he is “deeply disappointed that, once again, what should be a highlight in the road racing calendar will not take place”.

"I am disappointed for enthusiasts of the sport and particularly upset for the clerk of the course, Anne Forsythe, who put in an incredible effort to overcome the challenges,” he said.

"In what proved to be a last ditch effort to save the race, I had arranged a meeting with the council chief executive and the Department for Infrastructure but the repairs which are needed for the road simply will not be carried out in time.