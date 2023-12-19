Around a Pound Tandragee 100 2024 road races cancelled due to resurfacing issues
Officials of the North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club (Tarmac Section) Ltd spoke of their “deep regret” as they confirmed that the popular Around a Pound event will not take place.
Clerk of the course and club secretary Anne Forsythe said: “We have been unable to gain commitment for necessary resurfacing to be carried out in time to meet extended deadlines: (a) to confirm our intent to commit with MCUI UC (and relevant other clubs) to a sizeable non-refundable insurance premium quotation; and (b) to confirm with 2&4W Motorsport Ltd definite use of a Road Closing Order (which will provide enough time to allow another motorsport club to make application for use of same in 2024).
"We wish every success for all other motorsport clubs in 2024.
"As a club, after many months of lobbying and negotiations, we are very disappointed, however we are committed to do everything we can to ensure some level of resurfacing takes place at some stage in 2024 to enable us to bring this awe inspiring event back in 2025.
"We wish to take this opportunity to thank all our competitors, sponsors, landowners, volunteers and spectators for their continued support.”
TUV Cusher Councillor Keith Ratcliffe said that having been involved in efforts to save the 2024 Tandragee 100, he is “deeply disappointed that, once again, what should be a highlight in the road racing calendar will not take place”.
"I am disappointed for enthusiasts of the sport and particularly upset for the clerk of the course, Anne Forsythe, who put in an incredible effort to overcome the challenges,” he said.
"In what proved to be a last ditch effort to save the race, I had arranged a meeting with the council chief executive and the Department for Infrastructure but the repairs which are needed for the road simply will not be carried out in time.
"I would like to commend all those who used their best endeavours to save the race but sadly we were unsuccessful. I trust that the disappointment at this news will not result in despair but rather a renewed resolve to have these issues resolved in good time for 2025.”