Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young motorcyclist from Ballyclare has clinched three different titles following a successful season at tracks in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Sherman-Boyd (15) won his third National Championship of 2024 in the Ulster Superbike Championship held at Bishopscourt on Saturday, September 28.

The Ballyclare High School student retained the 2024 USBK Supersport 300 Championship just one week after securing the Principal Insurance Mondello Masters Junior Supersport Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside Ruben's success on his Kawasaki 400 machine, Ruben, who lists Barry Sheene as one of his main inspirations, also retained the Irish Minibike Championship Senior Open title.

Ruben Sherman-Boyd. (Pic: Baylon McCaughey).

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times on October 7, Ruben’s mother, Michelle Sherman-Boyd said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Ruben. He got his first bike, a PW50, for his first birthday. His uncle bought it for him before he could even walk!

"He was racing Motocross bikes from the age of six and got his race licence on his 12th birthday. Racing bikes is his passion.

"He hass been racing at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in the Ulster Superbike Championship and at Mondello in the South. There were 10 rounds in Northern Ireland and six at Mondello, with three races in each round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The win on September 28 was his third championship in the North and the Mondello victory was his second in the South. He won the Southern section in the 2022 season, but there wasn’t any racing last year, so he returned this year to defend the title he had won two years ago. He has also retained the Irish Minibike Championship Senior Open title, it’s been an incredible season."

Michelle added: “He is sitting his GCSEs this school year and is balancing the racing and his studies well. The teachers at Ballyclare High School have been supportive in terms of letting him travel to races and we are grateful for this.

"Next week he’s travelling to The Wirral 100 Motor Club races at Trac Mon in Anglesey, Wales. The following week sees the final round of the Ulster Championship and this is followed by the Irish Minibikes.

"Then it will be a long winter without any races and weighing up what to do next season. He will be 16 in May and due to racing regulations, we’ll need to see what is best for his progression in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been inspired by Jonathan Rea and Glenn Irwin and would love to get into the British Superbikes. He also admires Barry Sheene- he’s old school. He even has the Barry Sheene duck logo on his helmet.

"We are very blessed that we are able to go to the races as a family. His granda loves coming and supporting him.

"It is great to be able to share these successes with Ruben. His brother, Buster (12), is also competing in Moto One, so it’s great that they are both enjoying their racing.”

For more information about Ruben and Buster’s racing careers, check out the Team Boyd Racing Facebook page.