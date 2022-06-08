Clean sweep for Jason Meara at Irish Motocross Championship

The Loughbrickland rider had a perfect day qualifying fastest and winning all three races in the Pro class to claim the overall from his brother John and Newtownards rider Luke Smith.

“A cracking day with three good starts a three good races to take the overall,” said Meara. “Everyone else seemed to be making mistakes while I stayed out of trouble. In the last race John was up for it and passed me early on.

“I knew I had the overall in the bag and decided to give him a couple of laps and see if I had the pace to go with him.

Loughbrickland brothers Jason (10) and John Meara (60) in action at round four of the Irish motocross championship at Gormanstown. Jason went on to claim the overall while John finished runner up.

“If I did I’d try and make an attack back. I put my head down and followed him, finding places where I was better and in the places he was better I was able to adapt, follow his lines and about the halfway mark I made my move. Again I upped the pace before John made a mistake near the end. All in all a good day with three wins and the hole shot, so I can’t complain.”

Ballyclare’s Charley Irwin had a very successful weekend at Cusses Gorse, Wiltshire, taking the overall win in the Master Kids 250 class. The 15-year-old Discount Beds Honda rider had six top three finishes over the weekend.

“I had issues with the throttle sticking in the opening two races but in my other four motos it all went pretty much to plan,” he said.

“It could have been three races wins as I was leading race four when I tucked the front and went down, two laps from home. I did manage to finish second but I’m happy with two victories and the overall. I’m now looking forward to the Scottish championship this weekend.”

Omagh schoolboy Lewis Spratt was in action on Saturday at the fourth round of the Irish youth championship and had a brilliant day qualifying fastest, and taking three comfortable victories in the B/W 85 class. He extends his lead in the championship to 52 points with two rounds remaining.

Martin Kalnins, Jonny Presho, Melaine Griffiths, Max Jones, Alfie Heron, Alex Henderson and Eric Lynch all won their respective classes on Saturday.