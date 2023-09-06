Riders from across the province tasted success during the recent race meet at Tandragee.

Moria rider Dean Dillon’s dream came true at Tandragee when, after a fantastic scrap with Banbridge rider David Cowan, he claimed the premier Ulster title on the LDG Yamaha.

The new Ulster champion said: “It has been a long time coming. 2018 was my first year in the premier class and I knew that I could win it one day.

"I didn’t have it easy and had to put the work in, but to finally get it done with everyone here, is a dream come true. I probably didn’t need to get into a battle like that with David, but when I started ahead of him I thought I can’t win an Ulster championship finishing second in a race.

Dean and Ross Dillon celebrate their Ulster championships with their team and relatives. (Pic supplied by Maurice Montgomery).

"I’m going to take some time out to enjoy the win and get the bike freshened up before Italy where hopefully we can get back on the Nations podium again.”

Cowan went on to take the overall win on the day with two wins in the final races with Dillon second and Paul Edgar third.

Dean’s brother Ross, a rising star in quad racing claimed the semi-expert Ulster championship at his first attempt, on the 250 LDG Walsh.

The 16-year-old explained: “To win the semi-expert on a 250 wasn’t really what I was expecting.

Lisburn’s Richard Bird is the 2023 MX Nationals Experts MX1 champion. (Pic supplied by Maurice Montgomery).

“Racing in the adult class has probably brought me on a year or two ahead of most people of my age. I can’t wait to move on to the 450 next season.”

Lisburn’s Neil Campbell and Ross Graham wrapped up the Ulster Sidecar Championship with another commanding performance.

Despite dropping to third on the first lap of race one, Campbell caught and passed race leaders Andy and Adam McKibbin by the second lap.

Tandragee’s Jack Minish pictured with his dad Jeff and brother Harry after winning the Clubman Quad Ulster Championship. (Pic supplied by Maurice Montgomery).

It was the 10th time Campbell had been crowned champion and after 159 career wins by the end of the meeting, was a well deserved winner.

He stated: “The trees caught and pulled the kill switch out stalling the bike on the opening lap giving us a bit of work to do.

"We have only had one DNF through the year so it hasn’t been too bad.”

Seventeen-year-old Tandragee rider Jack Minish claimed the Clubman Championship with a convincing win on the ROE Contracts Yamaha in race one.

Ulster sidecar champions Neil Campbell and Ross Graham pictured with Casey. (Stephen Davison).

Macy Edgar was the overall Y1 winner, but third overall for Jenson Gilchrist was good enough for the championship.

Corey Murry took the Y2 overall, however, Rory Darren ran out champion.

Meanwhile, at the final round of the MX Nationals at Hawkstone Park, Lisburn’s Richard Bird came from behind to claim the Experts MX1 title.

Bird on the AllMotoYamaha won the opening race after the championship leader James Dodd crashed twice and could only manage fourth at the flag.

Third in race two followed by a second in Sunday’s race one after a massive crash meant he only had to finish fifth or better for the title.

He crossed the line in third. He said: “I knew what I had to do in the final race and got it done."

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr finished sixth in the Pro MX1 class.