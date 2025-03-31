Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The exciting is building already for the world famous NW200 this May – and the week’s entertainment line-up has just been announced!

The entertainment marathon at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 Entertainment Marquee commences on Saturday, May 3 with a Charity Night in aid of the Air Ambulance and North West 200 Association.

Once seen as exclusively for the biking fraternity, a visit to the marquee with its massive stage, sound and lighting production is now seen as an essential part of the activities.

Tickets are already on sale (pay-at-the-door subject to availability) for all events but it is the Comedy Club on Sunday, May 4 that is already causing a stir. Television headliner Tim McGarry of The Blame Game, Give My Head Peace and The Hole In The Wall Gang will be supported by comedy circuit favourites Sean Hegarty and Gary Pollock so an hilarious night is assured.

The Davy K Project will be playing at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 marquee entertainment week. CREDIT BRIAN MOORE

On Bank Holiday Monday, the marquee will be buzzing with children from local schools enjoying a Family Fun Day with dinosaurs, Superheroes, kids’ disco and a performance from a Taylor Swift Tribute act.

The highly popular Fashion Show returns on Tuesday May 6. This now annual bonanza of style by Stable Lane Boutiques and Burns Outfitters will be showcasing what we should all be wearing this summer. Adding to the fun this year is a special “biker-fashion” segment when Uggly & Co will be coming on board. Adrian Logan will act as compere and the music will be in the hands of Brian Moore. I

Chat shows have become an essential item in the programme and this year doesn’t disappoint. On Wednesday, May 7, the incredibly popular John McGuinness will be joined on stage by fellow veteran Michael Rutter. With this duo who have won numerous NW200 races and 30 Isle of Man TT races, audiences can expect a colourful night as the BBC’s Stephen Watson encourages them both to “spill the beans” on their incredible careers.

Stephen will also host the All Sports Chat Show on pre-race Friday with Glenn Irwin, Kyle Ryde and Alastair Seeley and others.

Lots of dinosaur fun at the NW200 marquee. CREDIT BRIAN MOORE

The opportunity to party along with the teams and riders when the racing has finished is always a priority, so expect a high octane night on Thursday, May 8 when Blues and Rock supremos the Davy K Project take to the stage.

The final entertainment event in the lengthy programme is on Saturday with the Official After Race Party and the guest band, back by popular demand, are the Goodfellas. Both nights will be complemented by Brian Moore’s Party DJ set.

Tickets for all events are available at northwest200.org