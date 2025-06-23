As final preparations are put in place for this weekend’s Around-A-Pound Tandragee 100 motorcycle road races, the organisers have said they are “thrilled” the popular event is once again taking place.

The road race – over a 5.3-mile route between Tandragee and Markethill – has not taken place since 2022 because of the need for vital resurfacing work, which has now been completed.

"After two long years of not being able to host the event due to a delay in getting resurfacing work carried out, we are thrilled to be celebrating 61 years of the Around-A-Pound Tandragee 100 motorcycle road races,” said a spokesperson for the North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club.

"We would like to thank the then Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, for committing the necessary funds in 2024/25 and all those councillors, MP’s and

MLA’s who supported us in this venture. A special mention also to Ian Milne for assisting us over the three years it took to get this across the line.”

This weekend’s event will mark 61 years of the Tandragee 100, and there are a few changes taking place.

"We are closing the roads earlier and adding extra untimed practice, two extra non-championship races and a new Classic Superbike Race to help all competitors both those who haven’t with us because of the two no race years as well as the large number of newcomers,” said the organisers.

"We have also increased the overall prize pot to approximately £13,000!”

There’s also a new online ticketing system whereby race fans purchase their programme and parking package and a QR code is emailed to them. They present the code upon arrival at the event to receive a programme which grants them access to parking and viewing areas.

More details can be found at www.tandragee100.co.uk

The Tandragee 100 continues to extend its reach, attracting competitors from all the UK, Republic of Ireland and overseas.

"This year we have approximately 113 competitors and 50 newcomers, which demonstrates there is a future for road racing, if we look after it, and each other,” said the organisers.

On Friday, June 27 – roads will close at 11am, with practice starting 11.30am. Roads reopen at 9pm.

On Saturday, June 28 – roads will close at 9.30am, with the first race at 10am. Roads reopen at 7pm.