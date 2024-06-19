Temple Motorcycle Club hosts Brian Bell Memorial Race at Saintfield track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer sees the return of the Brian Bell Memorial Race held across two mid-week race evenings, Wednesday, June 26 and Wednesday, July 17, at the Temple Motorcycle Club’s home track, Laurelbank.

The attendance last year was phenomenal, and race organisers TMCC hope to see the same or better turnout this year.

The story of Brian Bell himself is by now infamous; the tragic loss of his life at such a young age and as such a talented rider has never been forgotten by his family, friends, and Temple Club members.

The title holder of the Brian Bell Memorial is a prestigious one sought after by many and won over the past six decades by a roster of legends in the world of grass track, scrambling, and motocross.

No. 3 William Burgess leads the pack with Will Dickson, Chris Lappin & Shaun Tarkington hot on his heels at The Brian Bell Memorial 2023. Photo by Earl Boyd.

This year is likely to be no different. Galant riders will take on the challenge to become the next title holder of the Brian Bell Memorial Trophy.

Securing themselves a place in a local motorcycling hall of fame, respected and revered by many.

There will be the usual prize money and trophy’s to compete for; however, many riders would agree they are in it for the love of the sport, the camaraderie, and the thrill of the race.

For a spectacular evening of Northern Irish Motocross racing at its finest, fast paced entertainment for all the family, do not miss out on this year's Brian Bell Memorial Races.

No.2 Tommy Merton from Comber races ahead to take the Title in 2023 Winner of the Brian Bell Memorial. Photo by Earl Boyd.

It is the great honour of the Temple Motorcycle Club to host this event on their home ground at Laurelbank Motocross Park, and the club, as always, looks forward greatly to the double event again this year and two evenings of fun, safe racing for all to enjoy. TMCC extend their thanks to the Bell family for their ongoing support and presence at the events.

Competitors must partake in both events to win the overall prize draw, with monetary winnings for 1st–5th place and medals for 6th–10th place. All other classes have cups or medals for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd. The entry fee for the double event will be £35 per event for competitors.

Practice commences at 5.30pm, and racing will start at 6.15pm both evenings.