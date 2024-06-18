Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are advised that works on the A1 Hillsborough Road Bridge in Culcavy are likely to last around two months.

The £120,000 safety scheme will involve replacing and upgrading both parapets on the bridge, which carries the A1 over Culcavy Road.

The Department for Infrastructure said the work includes replacing the parapet on the north-bound carriageway which was damaged during a road traffic collision and will ensure that the bridge parapets continue to provide appropriate protection for the high number of road users that use this key strategic route every day.

Due to the nature of the work it will be necessary to implement a series of road, lane and hard shoulder closures which have been scheduled in two phases.

A £120,000 safety scheme will replace and upgrade the parapets of the A1 Hillsborough Road Bridge. Picture: pixabay (stock image).

The first phase of work will be from June 19 until July 5, on the north-bound carriageway. The second phase will be from July 22 until August 12 on the south-bound carriageway.

The first phase of the works will commence with a full overnight closure of the north-bound carriageway of the A1, between Pantridge Link Junction and Hillsborough Roundabout, from 11pm on Wednesday, June 19 until 6am on Thursday June 20. This is to allow a temporary barrier to be installed. During this closure a signed diversion route will be in operation.

Following this, lane one of the north-bound carriageway of the A1 will be closed in the vicinity of the works each night during the hours of 9pm and 6am from Thursday, June 20 until Wednesday, July 3 to allow the damaged parapet to be removed and a new parapet installed safely.

A full north-bound closure of the A1 carriageway, between Pantridge Link Junction and Hillsborough Roundabout, will then operate from 11pm on Thursday, July 4 until 6am on Friday, July 5 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

Phase two of the works will commence with a full overnight closure of the south-bound A1 carriageway, between Hillsborough Roundabout and Pantridge Link Junction, from 11 pm on Monday, July 22 until 6am on Tuesday, July 23 to allow a temporary barrier to be installed.

An overnight closure to lane one of the A1 south-bound carriageway will then be in place in the vicinity of the works between the hours of 9pm and 6am (Monday to Friday only) for the next three weeks to allow the existing parapet to be removed and a new parapet installed safely.

Finally, the south-bound carriageway of the A1 will be closed from 11pm on Sunday, August 11 until 6am on Monday, August 12 to allow the temporary barrier to be removed.

During these bridge works the hard shoulder on either the north-bound or south-bound carriageways will be closed in the vicinity of the works, a temporary 50mph speed limit will be in operation and a recovery vehicle will be available on the A1.

It will also be necessary to close a lane of Culcavy Road under the bridge on a number of occasions.

The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully planned these road works to take place overnight and associated traffic management arrangements to minimise the inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to adhere to the arrangements which are in place for worker and driver safety, allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to each full closure.