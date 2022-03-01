Temple Motorcycle Club presents Jim Boyd for his outstanding service as a flag marshal

David Gibson, the chairman of the Temple Motorcycle Club, recently presented Jim Boyd of Ballynahinch with a copy of the Temple 100 centenary book for his outstanding service as a volunteer flag marshal at the Temple Club’s Short Circuit and Motocross events. Mr Boyd also accepted a centenary book on behalf of Mr Tom Sloan for his sterling work as a flag marshal at racing events.

Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 12:00 pm
making the recent presentation to Jim Boyd of Ballynahinch is the Temple Motorcycle Club chairman David Gibson. The presentation was in recognition of Jim’s hard work as a Flag Marshall for the club at their racing events

The club greatly appreciates all those who offer their services and value their volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure race days continue to run successfully and safely.

The Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club anticipate another unmissable days racing at Bishopscourt Race Circuit, Downpatrick on Saturday, 2nd April where they will be holding the Ulster Superbike Championship.

A number of the Temple 100 centenary hard back, full colour books remain available for sale.

See www.templemotorcycleclub.com for details.

