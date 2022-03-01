Temple Motorcycle Club presents Jim Boyd for his outstanding service as a flag marshal

The club greatly appreciates all those who offer their services and value their volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure race days continue to run successfully and safely.
The Temple Motorcycle & Athletic Club anticipate another unmissable days racing at Bishopscourt Race Circuit, Downpatrick on Saturday, 2nd April where they will be holding the Ulster Superbike Championship.
A number of the Temple 100 centenary hard back, full colour books remain available for sale.
See www.templemotorcycleclub.com for details.