At a recent press conference hosted by the Temple Club in Eight South, Carryduff, riders and teams shared their expectations, hopes and preparation for the coming season, all keen to get out on the track and get racing.

The Temple Club Chairman Mark McBride initiated the evening with positive words, he welcomed everyone and shared the good news that Round one prize money raised through the support of local businesses.

Up for grabs this season will be the Temple 100 Cup, The Sam McBride Perpetual Cup, The Ashvale Engineering Cup, The Philip Wylie Memorial Cup and The JMcC Racing DKK Memorial Cup for fastest rider on the day, and Road Racing Ireland Trophy for Rider of the Meeting.

Stanley Watson proudly heads up his Magic Bullet Motorsport Race Team. The Riders Ross Irwin, Johnny Campbell & Ajay Carey each with their sights firmly set on Points, Pole Position & Podiums. Joined by JMcC Roofing Race Team focused on holding on to the top spot this season with Riders Dean McMaster, Andy Reid & Adam McClean on board the all Kawasaki Machines. Photo By Earl Boyd.

There was an impressive turnout from the Magic Bullet Team led by Stanley Watson; his riders Ross Irwin, Jonny Campbell and Ajay Carey spoke with confidence and focus about the season ahead.

They were joined by Jason McCaw with Rider Dean McMaster from JMcC Roofing Race Team.

The Temple Club were delighted to receive confirmation that Jeremy McWilliams will be competing at Bishopscourt come March 16. Jeremy is well known for his vast years of experience and skill on both road and track is always an impressive rider to witness.

The JMcC Team is known for their presence on both track and podium within the Ulster Championship, their Rider Jason Lynn won the Ulster Superbike Championship in 2023. However with Lynn taking a break this season the No.1 spot is wide open and pole position is up for grabs.

Ballynahinch’s Korie McGreevy, of McAdoo Race Team gave Lynn a run for his money last season in the Ulster Championship as did one of Stanley Watson’s always impressive Magic Bullet Team Riders Jonny Campbell.

Andy Reid is another Rider to keep a close eye on. Reid rides for JMcC Roofing and will be representing them on a ZX10, part of the all Kawasaki JMcC line up. Joining Reid will be Adam McClean and Dean McMaster all keen to follow Jason Lynn’s 2023 success.