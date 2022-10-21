Vintage Motorcycle Club celebrates 100th anniversary of the Ulster Grand Prix

The special event was held at Loanends Presbyterian Church on October 14, just yards from the old school where the very first race was held on October 14, 1922.

Some 32 special vintage and classic road and racing machines were displayed, along with photographs and memorabilia in the hall.

Eighteen of these machines were taken on a guided tour of the original Clady Course wearing bibs designed by David Crawford using his nephew Paul Crawford's graphic artwork, which were supplied and printed by Kopyright Belfast.

Chief organiser Joan Crawford posed beside photographs of her favourite rider Gaicomo (Ago) Agostini, which were supplied by Cecil Smith.

Special guest, journalist Phillip Tooth borrowed a 1928 Moto Guzzi Sport and the granddaughter of Harry Turner, who took part in the 1953 Grand Prix, rode her 1935 Excelsior Manxman to mark the occasion.

Phillip Tooth with Peter Leich Clerk of Sessions Loanends Presbyterian Church

A special event was held to mark the 100th anniversary of the Ulster Grand Prix