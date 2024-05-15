OneByOne Dental Northern Ireland Open set to serve up top-tier tennis action at Downshire club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Downshire Tennis Club is gearing up to host the eagerly anticipated OneByOne Dental Northern Ireland Open from June 8 to June 15, 2024.

This distinguished event, now in partnership with OneByOne Dental, showcases elite tennis players from across Ireland, vying for the prestigious singles titles and the £1000 prize money that accompanies each.

OneByOne Dental, with their award-winning practices based in Lisburn and Stranmillis, steps in as the new sponsor, bringing a fresh wave of enthusiasm and support.

Known for their dedication to exceptional patient care, community impact, and staff welfare, OneByOne Dental's involvement is a testament to their commitment to promoting health, wellness, and sporting excellence.

At the launch of the OneByOne Dental Northern Ireland Open are L-R Emily Stewart (club captain), Gillian Cartmill (club chairwoman), Peter Bothwell (former Ireland number 1 and Davis cup player), Jemma and Christopher Gardiner (onebyone Dental), Sam Bothwell (former Irish Davis cup player), Letty Lucas (President of tennis Ireland) and Isabella Connor. Pic credit: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

"We are thrilled to partner with Downshire Tennis Club for the Northern Ireland Open," said Chris Gardiner, co-founder of OneByOne Dental.

"This event not only highlights the incredible talent in tennis but also aligns with our values of community support and the pursuit of excellence. We're excited to be a part of this prestigious event and to contribute to its success."

The Northern Ireland Open promises a week filled with high-calibre tennis, supported by B and C level categories, ensuring a diverse and thrilling competition for players and spectators alike. Downshire Tennis Club, with its rich history and vibrant tennis community, provides the perfect backdrop for this gathering of sportsmanship and talent, spectators are welcome to attend throughout the week and on finals day to enjoy the live action.

Letty Lucas, president of Downshire Tennis Club and tournament organizer, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

She said: "The support from OneByOne Dental is invaluable in bringing high-level tennis to our club.

"Their commitment to excellence mirrors our ambitions for the Northern Ireland Open. We're set for another successful year of outstanding tennis."

Entries for the OneByOne Dental Northern Ireland Open are now open through the Tennis Ireland website, closing Midnight Tuesday May 28.

George Bell founded Downshire Tennis Club in the 1930s, with one tennis court and a bowling green.

The club has continued to grow over the years.