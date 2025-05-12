Ophir Rugby Club unveils new director and coach

Ophir RFC in Newtownabbey has announced Bruce Cornelius as Director of Rugby and Andrew Postlethwaite as 1st XV Team Coach, strengthening its commitment to local talent and community rugby.

Ophir RFC, a community rugby club based in Newtownabbey with a proud tradition of developing local talent and fostering a welcoming rugby environment for all, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bruce Cornelius as the club’s new Director of Rugby, and Andrew Postlethwaite as the new Men’s 1st XV Team Coach.

Since arriving in Ulster, Bruce has played and coached at all levels of the game. Notably, he served as Head Coach of Shirley Rugby Club in Christchurch, New Zealand, where they competed in the highly competitive Men’s Metro Premier League from 2001 to 2003.

He then moved to Northern Ireland, where he held the position of Head Coach at Instonians RFC, guiding the team through two successful spells in the Men’s AIL Division 3 from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2009 to 2012.

Pictured left to right: Andrew Postlethwaite (1st XV Team Coach), Brian Thompson (OutForm), Club President Colin McCann, Stephen Perry (Kingfishers Country Estates), and Bruce Cornelius (Director of Rugby) at Ophir RFC’s official coaching team announcement.

Joining him is Andrew Postlethwaite, a dedicated coach and former player who steps into the role of 1st XV Team Coach with fresh energy and a deep understanding of club rugby. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously played for Ballynahinch RFC, coached at Lisburn RFC, and served as Director of Rugby at Randalstown RFC.

He has built a strong reputation for his tactical knowledge, commitment to player development, and passion for team culture – qualities that align perfectly with the vision of Ophir RFC as the club looks to build on recent progress and push for future success.

Club President Colin McCann welcomed both appointments, saying: “We are delighted to welcome Bruce and Andrew into these important roles. Ophir RFC has always prided itself on being more than just a rugby club — we’re a close-knit, family-oriented community that promotes inclusivity, teamwork, and a lifelong love for the game.

"Bruce and Andrew bring the right blend of experience, energy and vision that aligns with the club’s values and long-term goals. We’re confident they will inspire our senior squad and play a key role in strengthening rugby across all levels of the club.”

Ophir RFC would also like to extend sincere thanks to its main sponsors, OutForm and Kingfishers Country Estates, for their continued support. Their backing plays a vital role in supporting the club’s growth and ambitions, both on and off the pitch.