100% podium success for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club at Welsh Championships
Four competitors – four medals!
Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club achieved 100% podium places at the Welsh Open Judo Championship on Saturday, October 26.
Head coach Garfield Richardson said the competitors were fighting against the best from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland: “What a fantastic performance by all these young athletes. All overcoming previous competition loses to stand on the podium.”
Results: Ebony McCahon - Gold; Charlotte Kasparian - Gold; Sofia Richardson - Gold; Matthew Gibb - Bronze.
Garfield added: “I also found out that we came third on the medal tally out of 98 judo clubs, with only four competitors in attendance. I’m an extremely happy coach.”