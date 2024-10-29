100% podium success for Coleraine's Kyokan Judo Club at Welsh Championships

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
Four competitors – four medals!

Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club achieved 100% podium places at the Welsh Open Judo Championship on Saturday, October 26.

Head coach Garfield Richardson said the competitors were fighting against the best from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland: “What a fantastic performance by all these young athletes. All overcoming previous competition loses to stand on the podium.”

Results: Ebony McCahon - Gold; Charlotte Kasparian - Gold; Sofia Richardson - Gold; Matthew Gibb - Bronze.

Garfield added: “I also found out that we came third on the medal tally out of 98 judo clubs, with only four competitors in attendance. I’m an extremely happy coach.”

