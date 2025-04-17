Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight fighters from a Coleraine judo club each took a podium place at the NI Open Judo Championships recently.

The Championships took place on April 12 and 13, at the Foyle Arena in Derry/Londonderry.

Kyokan fighters placed as following:

Sofia Richardson (gold), Brandon Richardson (gold), Charlotte Kasparian (gold), Ebony McCahon (gold), Rose McGonigle (bronze), Timothy Oland (bronze), Matthew Gibb (bronze), Alex Gibb (bronze).

Coach Garfield Richardson said: “This was a fantastic achievement as they were up against some of the best fighters from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.”