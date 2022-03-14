1,000 runners to take part in Larne races

The race events are open to runners of all abilities, from elite club athletes to racing beginners, and will see almost 1,000 competitors take part.

As excitement builds, William Thompson, Larne Athletic Club Chairman said: “As we get closer to race day, excitement is definitely building for our Larne 10 Miler and Larne 5K events.

“Both races promise to be great fun for all, with routes featuring some of the most scenic views in Northern Ireland along the coast road.

Caroline Rowley, Head of Business Development at Kilwaughter Minerals, with a member of Larne Athletic Club ahead of the races.

“We are very pleased to have Kilwaughter Minerals as our principal sponsor partner and we’re certain that by combining our athletic event expertise and Kilwaughter’s dedication to community involvement, we will be able to deliver a first-class event.”

Caroline Rowley, Head of Business Development at Kilwaughter Minerals, added: “We’re committed to the development of our local communities and are delighted to support Larne and surrounding areas.

“It is great that both races have already proven very popular, with almost 1,000 runners signing up. This is testament to the reputation Larne has as a fantastic venue for athletic events, boasting one of the flattest and fastest courses in the UK and Ireland.

“We’re obviously thrilled to join with Larne Athletic Club as lead sponsor for the very first Larne 10 Miler and Larne 5K races and to provide a fantastic opportunity for a social, community led event.

“Some members of the Kilwaughter team will be among those taking part and we are all looking forward to cheering them on at the start line!”

Starting at 10am, runners taking part in the 10 Mile race will set off from the top of the promenade, before travelling out to Ballygally head, turning at the Halfway House and finishing at Larne Leisure Centre.

Participants in the 5K event will head off 15 minutes later from the town park, joined by some of the Larne FC senior squad, journey out to the famous Black Arch on the Coast Road and finish the race at Larne Leisure Centre.

For more information, visit www.larneathleticclub.com