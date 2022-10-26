Champion Horse Jenna Crawford, Fancy Ferro and Reserve Champion Horse Amy Griffith, Carrie pictured with judge Chloe Thompson

The day started off with the Horse classes and the 60cm and four year old class. ‘Ruby’ is not four years old but nevertheless a young spring chicken at heart, taking the red ribbon at 17 years of age.

Onto the 70cm class where two of the three competitors had never competed at working hunter before but willing to give it a go. With all three competitors going clear it was down to their show piece.

A hairs whisker separated them all with second place going to Janine Austin and ‘Little Black Beauty’ and first place to Amy Griffith and ‘Carrie’.

Jenna Crawford, Fancy Ferro

Amy and ‘Carrie’ then went on to be awarded overall Reserve Champion Horse for the second week in a row. What a great achievement for his pair especially considering Amy has only owned ‘Carrie’ four weeks.

The 80cm horse class was the largest of the day with a total of nine competitors, therefore competition was stiff. Megan Norton and ‘Hathaway’ finished on a total score of 91/100 which secured them second place.

However it was a winning day for Jenna Crawford and ‘Fancy Ferro’ placing first in both the 80cm and 90cm classes, the pair went into the championship class at the end of the day. With a foot perfect performance, which impressed judge Chloe Thompson so much that she awarded the pair Champion Horse on the day.

The latter part of the day saw the pony classes get underway. Jocelyn Hutchinson had a day of red and blue rosettes, first place riding ‘Minion’ and second place riding ‘Ashfield Dreamcatcher’ in the 60cm class and again second place on ‘Ashfield Dreamcatcher’ in the 70cm class.

Brooke Rice, Stanray Luigi

Ella McCrory on ‘Annagh Storm’ was first in the 70cm class, they were the only competitor to achieve a clear jumping round. Brooke Rice and ‘Stanray Luigi’ were the only pair to jump clear in the 80cm class, therefore no denying them the red rosette. It was red again for Chloe McLaughlin for the second week in a row in the 90cm class with ‘Teddy Boy’, galloping home with a lovely clear round.

All first and second placings throughout the pony classes on the day were eligible for the championship at the end of the day. A foot perfect performance was seen from Jocelyn Hutchinson and ‘Minion’, finished off with a fabulous gallop down the long side securing them Champion Pony. Well done! Reserve Champion Pony went to Chloe McLaughlin and ‘Teddy Boy’, who had a very successful and fun day all round.

Hagans Croft would like to thank judge Fiona Young, scribe Jenny and all the stewards and arena party for making the event run so smoothly. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk or you can download and enter through the Hagans Croft App.

Ella McCrory, Annagh Storm

To find out more about the league, please contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk.