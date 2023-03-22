A new vision for a new era for gymnastics is launched at Lisburn's Salto Gym

For the first time ever, gymnastics’ national governing bodies across all four home nations have come together at Salto Gym in Lisburn to create a new vision for a new era for gymnastics that puts positive experiences at the heart of the sport.

Titled ‘Leap Without Limits’, the new vision sees Gymnastics Northern Ireland, British Gymnastics, English Gymnastics, Scottish Gymnastics and Welsh Gymnastics united in committing to a single clear goal – to deliver an uplifting gymnastics experience for all – with a shared purpose of together ensuring that gymnastics is safe, enjoyable, and open to everyone.

Robyn Hastings, Chair of Gymnastics NI said: “Gymnastics Northern Ireland, alongside our other home nations, recognises that the new vision represents a highly significant moment for our sport, putting positive experiences for all at the heart of everything we do.

“We are hopeful that the vision will help us to collectively do more to ensure that everyone involved in our sport has a positive experience, and that the amazing benefits of gymnastics are felt throughout our community, from grassroots level to elite gymnasts.”

Robyn Hastings, Chair of Gymnastics NI; Wallace High School student Amy Stewart, British Freestyle Taekwondo Champion, gymnast and coach, and Mandy McMaster, CEO at Salto. Picture: Presseye

The new vision has also been welcomed by Salto, City of Lisburn CEO, Mandy McMaster, who said: “Here at Salto, we have over 2000 people using our facility on a weekly basis, including schools, parent and toddler groups, recreational classes and squads.

“We recognise that the benefits of gymnastics are far reaching and should be accessible to everyone. We are supportive of the new vision for gymnastics that puts positive experiences at the heart of all that we do, so we can inspire and support world-class international gymnasts through our high-performance programmes, as well as continuing to make gymnastics inclusive and accessible to all.”

Amy Stewart, a 17-year-old pupil at Wallace High School, Lisburn, is British Freestyle Taekwondo Campion, coaches recreational gymnastics at Salto and has been doing gymnastics as part of her training programme for taekwondo since she was eight years old.

She said: “Gymnastics has been really important to me as a foundation for my taekwondo training, not only for improving flexibility and strength, but also for my self-confidence and discipline. I am hoping to build on my success at the British Taekwondo Nationals in November 2022 by achieving a place on team GBR to compete at the European Taekwondo Championships in November 2023, in Austria.“

Chester Enriquez, U16 2023 Welsh Open Champion; Mandy McMaster, CEO at Salto; Robyn Hastings, Chair of Gymnastics NI; Ewan McAteer, Irish International Gymnast and Michael Carson-Maguire, U18 2023 Welsh Open Silver Medallist. Picture: Presseye

Curtis Scott, age 6, from Maghaberry, has special educational needs and participates every week in recreational gymnastics at Salto.

Lisa, Curtis’s mother, a “Nurture Teacher’ and Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) at a school in North Belfast, explained that gymnastics offers a safe place and structure for her son.

She said: “Gymnastics for children with special educational needs provides a great environment for them to socialise and participate in a collective activity.”