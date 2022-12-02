A red rosette for Nicola and Misty at Hagan's Croft's latest dressage event

Saturday November 26 marked the half way point of Hagans Croft’s dressage league with the day starting off with the Intro class and a total of 21 competitors the competition was hotting up right from the start.

Nicola Martin, Misty

For the second consecutive week Abbie Cummins and 'Cassie' came home with the red rosette with their superb score of 70%. Second place went to a delighted Charlie Watson and her young mare 'Goldengrove Miss Markle' with a score of 69.35%.

Onto the newcomers class where Olivia Pele and 'Mirlo Mon' performed another foot perfect test to be awarded a top score of 73.41% and first place.

Shannon Baird and 'Oliver Twist' have hung up their showjumping boots for a while to try their hand at dressage and they are certainly showing what potential they have at a dressage career. Second place with a score of 68.41%.

Nichola Wray, Springhill Showman

Next on the schedule was the prelim class where competitors rode a British Dressage Prelim 1 test. A total of eleven competitors rode up the centre line in front of judge Mark Robinson and scores were tight for first and second placings with only 0.53% separating them. However first place on the day went to Nicola Martin and 'Misty' with 71.58% and second place to Olivia Courtney and 'Moo' with 71.05%.

Again in the Novice class a whisker could have separated the top two placings, with Laura Fekkes and 'Finn' taking the top spot with 67.68% followed by Nichola Wray and 'Springhill Showman' with 67.32%.

The day finished off with the elementary class and with only two competitors Laura Fekkes and Rachel Rendle battled it out for the top spot. It was red for Rachel and 'Meg’ with 68.44% and blue for Laura and 'Finn' with 67.66%.

Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the third week of their six week Dressage League. Thanks are extended to judge Mark Robinson, scribe Katie and all the stewards for making the event run so smoothly. This event is pre-entry only with entries taken via Hagans Crofts website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk.

To find out more about the league, contact Gillian on 07849 106453 or go to the website: www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk