Acorns Athletic Club members take everything in their stride

Musa Parkrun

It was a dry run for all the members of at the Acorns Athletic Club at the Musa Parkrun, covering the hills around the course.

A fantastic run by everyone and a massive well done to Alanda Greer on her well earned personal best.

Kate Semple and Don Brownlee

Ben Martin 20.06

Craig Badger 20.19

Brian Thom 22.04

Ian Hobson 22.17

Victoria Slaine and Alanda Greer

Martin Toal 22.48

Kevin Bigmore 23.17

Joanne Irwin 24.58

Mark Thom 25.01

Trevor Alan and his daughter Hannah

Diane Carey 25.14

Donna Muldoon 27.13

Judith Black 27.22

Catherine Brown 28.24

Jonny Carson and Darren Irwin

Ilze Pastare 29.13

Alanda Greer 29.22, personal best

Victoria Slaine 29.28

Trevor Alan 53.50

Jayne Hassin-Scott 53.51 (tailwalker)

Co Antrim Harriers May Fair Races - Ballyclare

Jonny Carson, Carol Brownlee, Darren Irwin, Kate Semple and Don Brownlee

The annual May Fair 10K and 5K races made a welcome return this year with Don and Kate taking on the 5K route.

Both the 10K and 5K races started together at Ballyclare Rugby Club.

The sea of over 400 runners made their way up a rough stony lane before reaching the road which was lined with supporters.

After 1.5 miles the 5K headed right which was a welcoming downhill before entering Sixmile Park.

A lovely scenic run through the park was enjoyed before the uphill struggle back to the Rugby Club where the most fabulous post race refreshments and massage was on offer.

Many thanks to Co Antrim Harriers for a fantastic morning.

Kate Semple 22.02

Don Brownlee 22.42

Derrynoid Forest Parkrun

Niall Hassan 21.23

Sean Wilson 22.08

Eugene McCauley 23.01

Garry Monaghan 27.37

Well done everyone.

Portrush Parkrun

Rosalin Bowman 25.14

Well done Rosalin.

Antrim Parkrun

Des McFarlane 28.06

Well done Des.

Ecos Parkrun, Ballymena

Helen McToal 34.45

Well done Helen.

Newry City Half Marathon

It was near perfect running conditions this morning in Newry

Five Acorns took part in what is deemed to be the fastest and flattest half marathon in Ireland.

The route started along the historic Newry quay and headed towards Warrenpoint passing the scenic Narrow Water Castle.

The run is all on the carriageway by the canal.

Although the headwind on the way back slowed a few of the runners down but it was also a welcome cooling breeze as the temperatures started to soar.

Congratulations to Darren and Jonny who both achieved outstanding personal bests.

Well done to everyone on their fantastic runs.

Darren Irwin 1.18.06 personal best

Jonny Carson 1.25.58 personal best

Kate Semple 1.42.36

Don Brownlee 1.49.46

Carol Brownlee 1.59.39