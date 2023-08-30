An all star appearance at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp
The camps welcomed fifty enthusiastic boys and girls aged 7-12 years for a week of football, fun and friendship.
The GAA summer camp at Lough Moss Leisure Centre welcomed a guest coach appearance from Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty.
Vice Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee Councillor John Gallen visited the last day of the camp and commented: “The GAA summer camps have provided an avenue for local children to try a new sport, meet up with friends or form new friendships, and improve their skills as players under the guidance of talented coaches.
"The council remains committed in providing a varied ‘Summer in the City’ programme to include weeklong sports courses in a range of sporting areas.
"It is vital to encourage children and young people to remain physically and socially active throughout the summer months whilst promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for organising such successful camps at both Kirkwoods Playing Fields, Lisburn and Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff.
"I would also like to extend a special word of thanks to St Patrick’s GAC and Carryduff GAC for their continued support throughout the week and to guest coach Conor Laverty for taking the time to attend and share his knowledge and experience with the children.”