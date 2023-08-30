An all star appearance at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was delighted to recently host two action packed GAA Summer Camps at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff and Kirkwoods Park Playing Fields, Lisburn.

The camps welcomed fifty enthusiastic boys and girls aged 7-12 years for a week of football, fun and friendship.

The GAA summer camp at Lough Moss Leisure Centre welcomed a guest coach appearance from Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vice Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee Councillor John Gallen visited the last day of the camp and commented: “The GAA summer camps have provided an avenue for local children to try a new sport, meet up with friends or form new friendships, and improve their skills as players under the guidance of talented coaches.

Children welcomed Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"The council remains committed in providing a varied ‘Summer in the City’ programme to include weeklong sports courses in a range of sporting areas.

"It is vital to encourage children and young people to remain physically and socially active throughout the summer months whilst promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for organising such successful camps at both Kirkwoods Playing Fields, Lisburn and Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff.

There was plenty of fun for the young people at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Advertisement

Advertisement