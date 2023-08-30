Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

An all star appearance at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was delighted to recently host two action packed GAA Summer Camps at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff and Kirkwoods Park Playing Fields, Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

The camps welcomed fifty enthusiastic boys and girls aged 7-12 years for a week of football, fun and friendship.

The GAA summer camp at Lough Moss Leisure Centre welcomed a guest coach appearance from Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty.

Vice Chairman of the council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee Councillor John Gallen visited the last day of the camp and commented: “The GAA summer camps have provided an avenue for local children to try a new sport, meet up with friends or form new friendships, and improve their skills as players under the guidance of talented coaches.

Most Popular
Children welcomed Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilChildren welcomed Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Children welcomed Down Senior Football Manager Conor Laverty to the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"The council remains committed in providing a varied ‘Summer in the City’ programme to include weeklong sports courses in a range of sporting areas.

Read More
Lisburn and Castlereagh ‘Summer in the City’ programme is a soaring success

"It is vital to encourage children and young people to remain physically and socially active throughout the summer months whilst promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved for organising such successful camps at both Kirkwoods Playing Fields, Lisburn and Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff.

There was plenty of fun for the young people at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilThere was plenty of fun for the young people at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
There was plenty of fun for the young people at the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council GAA summer camp. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

"I would also like to extend a special word of thanks to St Patrick’s GAC and Carryduff GAC for their continued support throughout the week and to guest coach Conor Laverty for taking the time to attend and share his knowledge and experience with the children.”

Related topics:LisburnGAACastlereagh City CouncilCastlereagh