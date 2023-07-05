Anahilt hockey player and Lisburn golfer collect Mary Peters Trust Awards

Eighty-five young athletes from across Northern Ireland, representing 24 different sports from basketball and karate to powerchair football, sailing and orienteering have received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust.
Their achievements were celebrated recently at a special Athletes’ Academy event held at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, which was hosted by UTV sports correspondent Ruth Gorman.
Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process, with each person receiving financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.
The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters, alongside the Mary Peters Trust Chair, Barry Funston.
Athletes were joined by parents and family members, as well as sport liaison officers and Mary Peters Trust Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart.