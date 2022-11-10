The Craigavon Cowboys, founded in 1985, and is among the oldest clubs in Ireland, currently competes in the premier division of the American Football Ireland Association.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to develop and nurture our players to firmly establish our name as recognised and respected in the ever growing American football community in Ireland.

Craigavon Cowboys are recruiting. Photo by Colin King.

"We as a team welcome all backgrounds, ages and abilities to our club, and in preparation for the 2023 season, we are now looking to welcome new team members at our upcoming rookie try outs.

"The Craigavon Cowboys are particularly keen on big and tall players to come down and try out the sport.

"Our training days normally take place in Portadown, Brownstown park, and the Cowboys play our home games at the Peoples Park in Portadown.