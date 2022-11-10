Are you big and tall? Craigavon Cowboys, one of the top American football teams in Ireland, is recruiting for rookies
One of NI’s oldest and top American football teams, the Craigavon Cowboys, is holding tryouts for rookies wishing to join.
The Craigavon Cowboys, founded in 1985, and is among the oldest clubs in Ireland, currently competes in the premier division of the American Football Ireland Association.
A spokesperson said: “We continue to develop and nurture our players to firmly establish our name as recognised and respected in the ever growing American football community in Ireland.
"We as a team welcome all backgrounds, ages and abilities to our club, and in preparation for the 2023 season, we are now looking to welcome new team members at our upcoming rookie try outs.
"The Craigavon Cowboys are particularly keen on big and tall players to come down and try out the sport.
"Our training days normally take place in Portadown, Brownstown park, and the Cowboys play our home games at the Peoples Park in Portadown.
"The 2023 season will be released next year, but should run February to around July. People wanting to try out, just contact us on our social media page if there are any questions.”