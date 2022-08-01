Athletics: Springwell coaches make the headlines

Run the Race Series - Stormont

Friday, July 29 saw the latest event in the Bob & Berts Run the Race Series take place on the Stormont Estate. Three ‘Springers’ made the trip to Belfast to represent the club on a challenging 10k course.

Deborah and Rodney McPhee, two volunteer coaches who can be found every Tuesday and Thursday in Ballymoney coaching and motivation their club mates, put their teachings into practice with Rodney running an excellent 41:06 to finish on the podium in third place with Deborah finishing 40th in 55:24. Shaun Carton was the third Springer in action and ran 52:24 to finish 27th.

Dunlewey Festival 5k

Dunlewey Festival 5k

Thursday, July 28, saw Peter Tees continue his recent run of excellent form with a strong run at the Dunlewey Festival of Running 5k being rewarded with a personal best time. The race at the base of Mount Errigal attracted a highly competitive field with the course providing the opportunity for fast times. Peter finished in 11th and 4th in his age category with a time of 18:24.

Sale Sizzler 5k Manchester

Thursday also saw Ciarán Ferris in action in Manchester in the Sale Sizzler 5k, which also forms part of the 2022 Summer Championships. The course in the Wythenshawe Park and Gardens produced some very fast time with Ciaran continuing his strong form to finish in 10th place in a highly competitive field with a time of 15:43.

Parkrun

Parkrun

Saturday saw 50 Springers parkrunning at ten events with one personal best and one official milestone recorded in a stroke, as Stephen Fillis celebrated his 25th parkrun with a personal best at the Limavady event.

Ivan Prue, parkrun ambassador, and a man to whom the Club is very grateful for all the work he does coaching the Coleraine group, completed his 300th parkrun at the Garvagh Forest event and, although not an official milestone, is still worth a mention.

Club President Kenneth Bacon with GES Groups Lorraine Farrell

GES Group Purple Ladies 5k

Peter Tees at the Dunlewey 5k

GES Group Purple Ladies 5k

Thursday saw a great turnout of runners who came along to a trial run of the GES Group Purple Ladies 5k route. Club president Kenneth Bacon was on hand to meet Lorraine Farrell from GES Group and to thank them for their ongoing support. Springwell Running Club looks forward to welcoming runners to this event on August 17 at the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney.

To sign up https://athleticsni.org/Fixtures/Purple-Ladies-5k