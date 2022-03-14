Springwell runners out in force

WCM 10 Mile

The Walled City Marathon 10 Mile Road Race made a welcome return to the racing calendar as over 1,200 runners gathered in St Columb’s Park in Derry for this extremely popular event.

The course took competitors along the River Foyle, across the Foyle Bridge and back along the opposite bank to cross the Peace Bridge and finish back in St Columb’s Park. The cool, calm spring day with its bright sunshine made for perfect running conditions and the brief shower an hour into the race did little to dampen the spirits of either runners or spectators with personal bests being greeted by an enthusiastic crowd.

Chris McNickle at the WCM 10

Christopher McNickle led the club home finishing 22nd in 59:37, with Mandy Stewart the first Springwell lady across the line in 158 th with a personal best of 1:12:24.

Patricia Craig placed second in the F60 age category finishing 594 th in 1:26:03.

Springwell RC Results - 22nd Christopher McNickle 59:37, 45th James Weir 1:03:04, 47th Fergus Irwin 1:03:47 (PB), 55th Stephen McLaughlin 1:04:29, 87th Jeff Young 1:06:22, 118th Ryan Kennedy 1:08:11, 119th Gareth MCLaughlin 1:08:55, 158th Timothy Bacon 1:10:45, 183rd Mandy Stewart 1:12:24 (PB), 191st Judith Buchanan 1:13:16, 212th David Shiels 1:14:10, 216th Michael Johnson 1:14:20, 258th Darren Walsh 1:15:45, 306th Geoff Allen 1:17:56, 316th Catherine Pinkerton 1:18:49, 330th Paul McKenna 1:19:08, 335th Lynne Young 1:19:32, 365th Sarah Stewart 1:20:13, 412th Michael McKeown 1:20:40,

431st Mervyn Thompson 1:22:02, 454th Michael Mulvenna 1:21:18, 470th Adrian Finlay 1:22:07, 512th Majella McAteer 1:22:53(PB), 525th Gary Moore 1:23:54, 563rd Deborah McPhee 1:25:34(PB), 564th Alanna Millar 1:25:34, 586th Bridgeen Canning 1:26:00 (PB), 594th Patricia Craig 1:26:03 (2nd F60), 617th Pauline Mullan 1:27:02, 633rd Elizabeth Deighan 1:27:14, 661st Richard Pollock 1:28:29, 672nd Liz Dowey 1:28:57, 687th Sylvia Pollock 1:29:19, 721st Peter Jack 1:28:55, 851st Mariette Mulvenna 1:33:19, 896th Leanne Quigley 1:35:14, 932nd Roisin Walker 1:36:33 (PB),

James Thompson at Siena, Italy

941st Pauline Duke 1:37:53(PB), 967th Maria Quinn 1:38:30, 1054th Andrew Wilmot 1:41:17, 1108th Grainne Moore 1:43:39, 1109th Fergal Mackle 1:43:42, 1138th Anne Marie McKenna 1:46:05, 1142nd Heather McLaughlin 1:45:40, 1143rd Alison Duncan 1:45:39, 1276th Colin Connolly 2:07:55.

Glenariff Mountain Race

The Glenariff Mountain Run or “Spud Run” took place on Saturday, March 12 as the first race in the NIMRA Championship. The six mile race with its challenging 1200 feet of elevation is not an event for the inexperienced and the three Springwell members at the race had a lot of mountain miles behind them.

Barry Mullan won the M45 age category and placed 11 th overall with a time of 51:28 while Adele Tomb won the F50 category finishing 73 rd in 1:06:09. Conor Duffy produced a strong run to finish 102 nd with a time of 1:16:24.

Michael Johnson, Judith Buchanan, Roy Buchanan & Roisin Walker at the WCM 10

Corri al Padule

This 12k race near Siena in Northern Italy saw another great run from James Thompson for a podium finish. Following on from his marathon success in London, where he set a new club record, his first race of 2022 saw an impressive pace from start to finish, as he crossed the finish time in a time of 42:15 to claim second place.

EAMS - 6 Hour Challenge

Sunday, March 13 saw a very wet and windy day for the EAMs 6 hour St Patrick’s Day challenge. The course along the Loughshore in Newtownabbey consisted of out and back loops with the object being to complete as many miles as possible in the six hour time limit.

Wife & Husband Mariette & Michael Mulvenna at the WCM 10

David Campbell took on the challenge and finished with 29.69 miles completed.

Parkrun

Saturday saw 27 Springers making the most of the Spring weather as they did their Parkruns at five different venues.

Waterworks - Chris Dention 18:16

Portrush - Rhys Walker 21:34, Maurice Walker 21:36, Paul Moore 23:47, Cathy Adams 24:10, Alan Platt 25:23, George Brien 25:35, Pamela Howe 27:44, Amanda Scott 28:30, Andrew Wilson 29:40, Deborah Archibald 30:25, Elaine Montgomery 31:13, Catherine Byers 32:48, Kenneth Bacon 41:52, Lorraine Abernethy 57:22 Castlewellan - Gary Kendall 21:41 Limavady - Peter Tees 24:18, Janet Patrick 25:52, Alan Steen 26:34, Nicola White 29:47, John Butcher 31:20, David McCool 33:27, Lara Walsh 56:32, Ingrid Hamilton 56:34

Garvagh Forest - Rozzy Skuce 25:07, Caroline Owen 45:16

Mandy Stewart at the WCM 10

Pauline Duke & Maria Quinn at the WCM 10