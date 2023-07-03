Bann Rowing Club has just completed another season of amazing successes in all age groups and are currently gearing up for the Irish Championships.

From veterans to seniors and juniors of all age groups, Bann has been winning gold medals across the whole of Ireland.

With a tradition of outstanding achievements, the local club has produced Olympians, Irish champions and former Bann rowers are now enjoying scholarships around the world.

Junior 14 rowers won an array of gold medal won this year in competitions in Belfast, Portadown, Trinity, Athlon, Blessington and more – an incredible achievement considering some of them have only been rowing for a year and is testament to the exceptional coaches.

The Bones family at the naming ceremony for the 'Billy Bones' at Bann Rowing Club. Credit Glen Hesketh

A naming ceremony was also held for a new boat, the “Billy Bones”, named after the club’s late and much loved president. The latest addition to the club was put into service by the Bones family on Bann’s row out and family fun day. It will be a lasting reminder of one family’s past and ongoing commitment to the club and Coleraine.

A spokesperson said: “Bann Rowing Club is situated in the historic old boathouse on the river Bann, we are a small but very friendly club always welcoming new members, seasoned rowers or anyone from any age group who wants to give rowing a try.

"Fitness and age are not a barrier in this wonderful sport and volunteers to help the young people are very welcome.

"Please feel free to come along and watch and support us and if you fancy giving it a go we can be contacted via our website or in person at the clubhouse.”

Some of this season's successful Bann rowers. Credit Glen Hesketh