HAVELOCK Park yet again hosted a major hockey tournament last weekend with the club successfully hosting the EuroHockey Trophy II event.

The event consisted of seven teams playing in two pools with three group games, followed by a final classification match.

This saw the tournament run from last Friday through to Monday.

Once again, the local club pulled out all the stops delivering another first-class event both on and off the pitch, with superb hockey action combined with excellent hospitality before and after games.

The pre-event planning around transport logistics and team food was critical to ensure the successful delivery of these key components.

From EHF officials, umpires, competing teams and both home and visiting spectators, everyone had nothing but high praise for the precision of the event management delivered by the club’s organising committee and volunteers.

With key assistance provided by ABC Council, successes occurred not only on the pitch but also off it with the club’s PR, grounds, catering, bar, transport, ball patrol, medical, gate and house teams, coupled with the superb weather, all playing their part in an excellent event.

Monday’s final also saw one of Bann’s greatest-ever players Eugene Magee play his last competitive senior game for the club after almost 22 years playing at the top level, which included spells playing professionally in Holland, Belgium, Australia and Germany.

His final years have been spent at his home club, which he holds so dear, supported all the way by his wife Aobhinne and children Lorcan and Emma.

The stars aligned this year to deliver four major trophies to give him the perfect send-off.

As a final tribute, the Bann players provided a guard of honour as he left the hallowed Havelock Park turf for the final time much to the delight - and indeed tears - for many of the supporters who stayed on to bid him farewell.

A fitting tribute for a superb ambassador for club, country and Irish hockey.