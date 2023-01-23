Bushmills and District League got up and running again by hosting Group 8 Triples, basically a mini triples league.

Triples were sorted into groups of eight who played off each night in a hall as individual triples against each other for the first seven weeks. With 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw and 0 for a loss, it turned out to be relaxing yet competitive way to get the league started.

Bowlers enjoyed meeting other bowlers again for a bit of chat and a bowl. The results of the G8 triples were:

Group 1: Armoy 1, 10 points; Ballywatt 2, 10; Trinity 1, 10; Dunluce Parish 1, 9; Ballywatt 5, 8; Dunluce Parish 3, 7; Ballywatt 1, 2; Dunluce Parish 2, 0.

Group 2: Armoy T3, 10; Armoy T2, 8; Ballywatt T3, 8; Ballywatt T4, 8; Dunluce Parish T4, 7; Dunluce Parish T5, 6; Trinity T3, 5; Trinity T2, 4.

The league then started in the last week of November with the halfway results as follows:

Bushmills and District League Table

Armoy 19 points; Ballywatt 13; Dunluce Parish 16.5; Kilraughts 7; Trinity 14.5.

The charity bonus is then added to these results and if the individual rinks’ result is close, one club rink can win the league points.

Bushmills and District Charity Table

Armoy 14 points; Ballywatt 10.5; Dunluce Parish 19; Kilraughts 9; Trinity 17.5.

This is now the halfway point in the League/Charity with all having played each other once. The League or Charity is still anybody’s to claim as one good win and/or even squeezing out an extra point can put any club into the top positions.