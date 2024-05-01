Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bann 2-1 Lisnagarvey

They now enter the EuroHockey League in October to again take on the best hockey teams from the rest of Europe.

Scott McCandless’ team were still recovering from the exertions of the semi-final but with a few bodies being held together with physio tape, they dug deep to grind out a winning result.

Savouring the moment – EY champions again, Banbridge. They now meet old rivals Garvey again in the Irish Senior Cup final on Saturday in Dublin! Picture: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press.

Phillip Brown gave Bann the lead from their first penalty corner when his drag flick smashed into the backboards to the delight of the large supporting crowd. The second and third quarters saw a series of penalty corners chances for both teams but little in the way of open play opportunities.

Jake Rowe and Phillip Brown saw numerous drag flicks saved, while Bann keeper Luke Roleston stood tall to all the direct shots he faced. It required a smart penalty corner variation for Garvey to equalise, when a ball switched back to the injector allowed Peter McKibben to lift it high into the Bann net.

Roleston showed his great reactions when he got his glove up high to tip wide a blistering Matthew Nelson reverse shot. Midway through the second half Bann retook the lead. Another Brown penalty corner attempt was saved but the ball fell to Charlie Rowe on the edge of the circle. His strike was superbly deflected into the goal by Josh Moffett at the back post. Louis Rowe had a chance in the dying minutes to increase Bann’s lead but Milliken produced a great block as Rowe tried to go around him.

So the Champions Trophy remains at Havelock Park for another season with Luke Roleston deservedly named goalkeeper of the tournament. Lisnagarvey get a quick opportunity for revenge when the teams meet in the Irish Senior Cup final on Saturday in Dublin (3.45pm at UCD).

