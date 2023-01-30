Teams from the Carrick and District Pool League found out who they will play in the semi-finals of the ‘Home and Away’ Cup following last week’s quarter-final matches.

The competition, sponsored by SKC Gaming, is a race to 15 frames over two fixtures 'home' and 'away.’

Greenisland Colts’ captain, Harry Warwick was snowed in so vice captain Colin Beckinsale took the helm and steered his team to a first leg 9-5 lead over the Carrickfergus Bowlers’ Pool Team.

The score on the second leg was 8-6 to the Bowlers. This was their first ever victory on any single night in the Carrick and District Pool League and should give them confidence going into the rest of the season.

In a nail-biting finish in the overall race to 15, with nerves of steel, Beckinsale threaded the black ball through the eye of a needle to secure the deciding frame and claim victory for his team.

The overall final score was Colts 15 Bowlers 13.League leaders the Scorpions hosted Rockets at the Times Bar. This match was 7-7 going into the second leg.

Rockets took a 7-10 lead after a nervy start from the Scorpions through Jonny Johnston, Andy Arbuthnot and Dean Reid.

Colin Rafferty stopped the rot. Paul Kerr fired in the next, followed by Darren Whiteside and Chris Carson to lead 4-3 at the mini interval (11-10 on aggregate).

Andy Arbuthnot levelled the scores at 11-11 before Lee McIlreevey broke and dished in the next. Paul Kerr made it 13-11 and Michael Wilson put the Scorpions on the hill at 14-11. Colin Rafferty escaped from a snooker to pot his last ball and then doubled the black to secure Scorpions place in the semi final draw.Trojans hosted Galacticos at Whitehead Rangers with Trojans trailing 6-8.

The Galacticos came with a strong team and from the start took out some strong finishes to race ahead into the semi-final.

Some frames were closer than the final score suggested, but the Galacticos marched into the semi-final with a 15/8 score line.

Galacticos won 7-2 on the night.

Q Club hosted Tigers at Q Club Larne leading 8-6 in their race to 15 frames.

Q Club got off to the perfect start with the experienced Robert Hawkins grinding out a close first frame over Stephen Simpson.

Davy Montgomery’s men won the next four frames to lead 4-1 on the night and take an overall 10-9 lead.

The next two frames were shared so going into halftime it was the Shore Road men with the advantage.

John Fulton excelling with 2/2. The Q Club men needed a fast start in the second half, however, Davy Montgomery had other ideas with a big win over Ryan McKillop including an excellent cut on the black.

The Larne men were to find another gear and took the next five frames to get over the line.

For Q Club: Robert Hawkins took 2/2, Ryan McKillop 2/3 and Alan Johnston 2/3. For Times: Davy Montgomery 2/3 and John Fulton 2/3.

