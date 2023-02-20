There was medal success for the Carrickfergus contingent at the County Antrim 6s boxing competition in Ballysillan Leisure Centre recently.

Charlie Haighton from Evolution Boxing Club made his return to the ring after almost three and a half years to claim a gold medal and become County Antrim 6s 50kg Champion.

The Carrickfergus Academy student was excited to get back into competition and showed his level in a very aggressive calculated performance, landing a lot of quality punches and combinations from the first bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stablemates from the east Antrim club, Jacob Murray and Drew Hutton, made their debuts and tasted success in the semi-finals, but both lost on split decisions in the finals. Junior Thompson and Skye-leigh Haighton received walkovers and were crowned champions at their respected weights.

Ballysillan Leisure Centre. (Pic by Google).

Bailey Mcmaster from Castle Boxing Club in Whitehead tasted success in his semi final bout, but came out on the wrong end of a decision in the final to take home a silver medal.

Evolution trainer, Iain Mahood said: "It was great to see the support for each of the lads boxing last week. It's another notch on their belt and more valuable experience gained. Everyone there is the future of our sport and it looks like exciting times ahead for that bunch."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next up for the Evolution and Castle Boxing Club fighters is a crack at the national qualifiers for the All-Ireland championships.